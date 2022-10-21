Houston Police Searching For 2-Year-Old Whose Father Is Accused Of Killing Her Mother
A Houston 2-year-old is missing, and police suspect foul play, Radar has learned.
Nadia Lee was last seen near her father Jyron Charles Lee's apartment in the 300 block of South Richey Street in Pasadena, Texas at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. Nadia Lee's mother is dead, and her father is charged with murder.
Police are searching for the toddler, though they believe the girl may have been killed. Authorities spent much of Oct. 20 searching for the girl at Memorial Park, which is adjacent to the apartment complex.
Officials do not have a complete description of what Nadia was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but it is believed that she was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt. She has brown eyes, black hair and is about average height and weight of a 2-year-old.
HPD Sgt. Blake Roberts provided an update on Oct. 20 and stated that the department is conducting a homicide investigation. "We have received information, as well as physical evidence, and digital forensic evidence to determine foul play was involved," Roberts said.
Authorities are expecting a sad outcome at this point. "I don't think this is going to have a positive outcome we would like to have," Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch, said. "One of my biggest fears is there may not be an outcome."
Jyron Charles Lee is charged in connection to the death of the girl's mother, his common-law wife, Nancy Reed. Police say Lee, 26, strangled Reed at a Clear Lake hotel on Bay Area Boulevard on Oct. 18.
According to police, his two children, ages 1 and 3, were with them when the alleged crime happened. They kids were found OK and put into Child Protective Services custody. Family members reportedly said the couple has five children together.
"It is heartbreaking. It really is," the missing 2-year-old's grandmother, Nora Reed, told ABC 13. "My heart is breaking in half. I just hope we find the baby, we find Nadia."
Police ask anyone with information on Nadia's whereabouts to contact the homicide division of the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.