Hotwifing vs. Hothusbanding: WIFEY’s Serenity Cox Reveals Why Couples Are Sharing Partners And Loving It

Once taboo, now trending. Partner sharing – whether it’s the hotwife exploring outside the marriage with her partner’s blessing or the husband stepping into the spotlight with hothusbanding– is shaking up traditional relationship rules.

What used to live in hushed forums and hidden parts of the internet is now everywhere: on TikTok confessionals, in glossy streaming series, and at lifestyle conventions that draw thousands. And it’s not just swingers or “sexperts” in the mix. Tech professionals, suburban power couples, and even so-called “vanilla” duos are testing the waters of ethical non-monogamy (ENM).

So what’s really happening behind the buzzwords? According to Serenity Cox, a real-life hotwife and brand ambassador for WIFEY, the newest brand from luxury adult entertainment company Vixen Media Group that’s turning unscripted adult content into a sex-positive cultural conversation, it all boils down to trust and curiosity.

“Hothusbanding is a form of ethical non-monogamy, when a man, with his partner’s full support, explores sex outside their marriage,” Serenity explains. “It’s a complement to hotwifing, which is already gaining mainstream attention. Both are about trust, honesty and excitement, but hothusbanding shifts the spotlight. It’s another way modern couples rewrite the rules of intimacy.”