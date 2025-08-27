Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

Baddies Entertainment Open New Dubai Headquarters, Connecting Western and Middle Eastern Pop Culture

untitled design t
Source: Supplied

Aug. 27 2025, Published 1:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

In recent headlines, Baddies Entertainment, a Los Angeles based brand has officially launched its expansion into Dubai, one of the world’s safest and luxurious cities. This move isn’t just about entering a new market; it's about setting the stage for a global movement that merges beauty, lifestyle, and digital influence. Dubai’s status as an international hotspot for luxury and innovation makes it the ideal destination for Baddies to connect creators, influencers, and rising stars from around the globe.

By making Dubai its creative epicenter, Baddies Entertainment is bringing a new view to modern beauty and sexual expression. The brand is curating a space where high fashion, nightlife, and exclusive content crossover, captivating audiences who appreciate elegance, confidence, and luxury. This expansion is about more than just aesthetics; it’s about building a dynamic community of content creation.

Article continues below advertisement
untitled design t
Source: SUPPLIED

Dubai has emerged as a prime destination for content creators and entertainment brands looking to tap into an ever growing digital economy. The city’s fast moving infrastructure, tax-friendly policies, and thriving media scene provide the perfect foundation for Baddies next stepping stone. With a rapidly growing influencer culture, Dubai is set to be the next digital hotspot for social and entertainment-driven enterprises.

To execute its vision, Baddies is actively securing some of the most exclusive real estate in Dubai, including high-end penthouses and elite villas that align with the brand’s upscale image. This expansion extends beyond content; it’s about creating a fully collaborative experience that mirrors Dubai’s extravagant lifestyle. The brand is also creating partnerships with luxury car brands, five-star hotels, and top-tier venues to create an aesthetic that separates the next era of adult entertainment.

Article continues below advertisement

This campaign isn’t just about launching a new platform; it’s about reshaping global beauty standards and celebrating individuality. Baddies Entertainment is using its reach to scout top talent that share compelling stories, and showcase the creative views of Dubai’s thriving entertainment scene.

untitled design t
Source: SUPPLIED
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Misc
resultuntitled design t

DreamSofa’s DreamSleeper™ Embodies the Convergence of Three Major Furniture Trends

resultuntitled design t

Ethereum-Based Little Pepe Breaks Through $23M With Huge Community Support

With Dubai as its latest stage, Baddies Entertainment is not only enhancing the art of content creation but also reshaping the concept of digital influence. By bridging the cultural landscape between Los Angeles and the Middle East, the brand is creating a global movement where luxury, creativity, and business seamlessly connect.

As the brand scales new heights, Baddies is setting its sights on additional global markets, expanding its partnerships, and continuing to push creative boundaries. This isn’t just about growth, it’s a statement that beauty, confidence, and influence have no borders.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.