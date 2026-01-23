Your tip
HOT PHOTOS! Rachel McAdams Gets Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Plus Chris Pratt Courtside at a Lakers Game

hot pics ok magazine january
Source: MEGA

Jan. 23 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

chrispratt
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt took in the Clippers Vs. Lakers Game in Los Angeles on 22nd January 2026

rachelmcadams star
Source: MEGA

An emotional Rachel McAdams received her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, CA on January 20, 2026

cent
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Derek Jeter, 50 Cent and Wayne Boich at the Reserve Cup Opening Night Post-Match Party presented by Hard Rock Bet at Reserve Miami Seaplane on January 22, 2026.

movia
Source: MOVI INC
