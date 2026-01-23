HOT PHOTOS! Rachel McAdams Gets Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Plus Chris Pratt Courtside at a Lakers Game
Jan. 23 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
RADAR ONLINE Has All The Hottest Pics.
Scroll Down See What All The Celebs Have Been Up To This New Year So Far!
Chris Pratt took in the Clippers Vs. Lakers Game in Los Angeles on 22nd January 2026
An emotional Rachel McAdams received her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, CA on January 20, 2026
Derek Jeter, 50 Cent and Wayne Boich at the Reserve Cup Opening Night Post-Match Party presented by Hard Rock Bet at Reserve Miami Seaplane on January 22, 2026.
Katherine Schwarzenegger is leaning into handwritten cards to stay connected, making Hallmark’s Semi-Annual Sale a perfectly timed moment to stock up.