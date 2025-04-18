HOT PHOTOS! Sting Performs At The Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach; Patrick Schwarzenegger Hosts A Surprise Happy Hour in NYC!
17-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting performed at the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach Presented by Qatar Airways on April 17, 2025.
DJ Khaled attends the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach Presented by Qatar Airways on April 17, 2025.
Patrick Schwarzenegger toasts to HBO's Emmy®-winning anthology series, The White Lotus with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin specialty cocktails at a surprise happy hour in New York City on Thursday, April 17th.
Jake From State Farm spotted at Coachella in a custom Cactus Jack x State Farm varsity jacket, available to win through a State Farm sweepstakes on-site at the festival.
Will Ferrell rocks hair curlers and hilariously checks out from the bathtub in PayPal’s new ad—showing just how easy it is to pay your own way, anytime, anywhere. The spot highlights the choice and flexibility of checking out with PayPal with the option to pay now or with Buy Now Pay Later – just in time for Spring shopping and a seasonal wardrobe refresh.
Brandon Edelman Celebrates the Launch of Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk in Venice, CA.