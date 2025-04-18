HOT PHOTOS! Sting Performs At The Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach; Patrick Schwarzenegger Hosts A Surprise Happy Hour in NYC!

RADAR ONLINE Has All The Hottest Pics. Scroll Down To See What All The Celebs Have Been Up To!

Source: Alex Tamargo/Getty for GCAT

17-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting performed at the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach Presented by Qatar Airways on April 17, 2025.

Source: Alex Tamargo/Getty for GCAT

DJ Khaled attends the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach Presented by Qatar Airways on April 17, 2025.

Source: Angela Pham

Patrick Schwarzenegger toasts to HBO's Emmy®-winning anthology series, The White Lotus with Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin specialty cocktails at a surprise happy hour in New York City on Thursday, April 17th.

Source: MOVI INC

Jake From State Farm spotted at Coachella in a custom Cactus Jack x State Farm varsity jacket, available to win through a State Farm sweepstakes on-site at the festival.

Source: PayPal

Will Ferrell rocks hair curlers and hilariously checks out from the bathtub in PayPal’s new ad—showing just how easy it is to pay your own way, anytime, anywhere. The spot highlights the choice and flexibility of checking out with PayPal with the option to pay now or with Buy Now Pay Later – just in time for Spring shopping and a seasonal wardrobe refresh.

Source: Quinn Tucker