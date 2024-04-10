Your tip
HOT PHOTOS! Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna and more attend Fashion Trust Awards gala with Casamigos in Beverly Hills

Source: getty
By:

Apr. 10 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Source: getty

Last night in Beverly Hills, Casamigos joined global charity Fashion Trust at their annual awards gala celebrating emerging talent. Ex Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Lisa Rinna and many more enjoyed a seated dinner with exclusive Casamigos cocktails and a performance by Macy Gray.

Source: getty

Paris Hilton posed on the red carpet for the global charity Fashion Trust at their annual awards gala celebrating emerging talent. Casamigos served three specialty cocktails including a Spicy Jalapeño Margarita and a Hibiscus Paloma.

Source: michael simon
MORE ON:
PHOTOS

Cristo Fernandez, sporting Adidas Sport Eyewear, while in NYC to support the Entertainment Community Fund Gala honoring the WB TELEVISION GROUP

Source: michael simon

The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and fiancée Kelsey Anderson shine at the Entertainment Community Fund Gala honoring WB TELEVISION GROUP.

Source: michael simon

`Found` stars Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar all smiles as they arrive to the Entertainment Community Fund Gala honoring the WB TELEVISION GROUP.

