HOT PHOTOS! Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna and more attend Fashion Trust Awards gala with Casamigos in Beverly Hills Source: getty By: Radar Staff Apr. 10 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Last night in Beverly Hills, Casamigos joined global charity Fashion Trust at their annual awards gala celebrating emerging talent. Ex Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Lisa Rinna and many more enjoyed a seated dinner with exclusive Casamigos cocktails and a performance by Macy Gray.

Paris Hilton posed on the red carpet for the global charity Fashion Trust at their annual awards gala celebrating emerging talent. Casamigos served three specialty cocktails including a Spicy Jalapeño Margarita and a Hibiscus Paloma.

Cristo Fernandez, sporting Adidas Sport Eyewear, while in NYC to support the Entertainment Community Fund Gala honoring the WB TELEVISION GROUP

The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and fiancée Kelsey Anderson shine at the Entertainment Community Fund Gala honoring WB TELEVISION GROUP.

`Found` stars Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar all smiles as they arrive to the Entertainment Community Fund Gala honoring the WB TELEVISION GROUP.