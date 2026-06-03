In a world where milliseconds determine user experience, HostColor has built its reputation on placing infrastructure as close as possible to end users. Since 2000, the company has specialized in edge hosting, providing bare metal dedicated servers and cloud infrastructure via an extensive global network of edge data centres.

Today, HostColor provides semi-managed dedicated cloud hosting - edge bare metal and cloud infrastructure in over 120 data centres across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. This makes HostColor one of the dedicated server hosting providers with the widest geographic reach for edge bare metal and edge cloud services. Its U.S. footprint alone spans dozens of metropolitan areas, from major hubs such as New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami, to regional locations such as Albuquerque, Billings, Casper, Cedar Rapids, and Tulsa. This allows organisations to deploy workloads close to virtually any audience or facility.