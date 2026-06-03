HostColor: Dedicated Servers at the Edge for HPC Computing Tasks
June 3 2026, Updated 2:12 p.m. ET
In a world where milliseconds determine user experience, HostColor has built its reputation on placing infrastructure as close as possible to end users. Since 2000, the company has specialized in edge hosting, providing bare metal dedicated servers and cloud infrastructure via an extensive global network of edge data centres.
Today, HostColor provides semi-managed dedicated cloud hosting - edge bare metal and cloud infrastructure in over 120 data centres across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. This makes HostColor one of the dedicated server hosting providers with the widest geographic reach for edge bare metal and edge cloud services. Its U.S. footprint alone spans dozens of metropolitan areas, from major hubs such as New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami, to regional locations such as Albuquerque, Billings, Casper, Cedar Rapids, and Tulsa. This allows organisations to deploy workloads close to virtually any audience or facility.
This location density translates into more than just low latency. HostColor's edge servers are built on modern Intel and AMD platforms and include high-bandwidth bare metal server hosting configurations with up to 100-gigabit network ports.
These configurations, as well as the company's GPU dedicated server, have the ability to transfer many petabytes of data without incurring traditional egress fees. Customers can use this capacity to run latency-sensitive public services, host private clouds at the edge, or support data-intensive storage, backup, and AI workloads, all the while keeping performance predictable and costs transparent.
Beyond its U.S. presence, HostColor extends its infrastructure to key international markets. Cloud and bare metal services are available in major European hubs such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, and Vienna, as well as in Asian locations including Singapore and Tokyo. This global distribution enables digital businesses, SaaS providers, content platforms, and enterprises with distributed teams to standardise on a single edge hosting partner while meeting data sovereignty and locality requirements in multiple jurisdictions.
HostColor complements its infrastructure with semi-managed services and 24/7 support, helping organizations to plan, deploy, and operate edge environments without the need to build in-house data centre teams. From dedicated servers and virtual private cloud instances to colocation and hybrid designs, the company gives customers fine-grained control over where and how their applications run while taking responsibility for uptime, network performance, and rapid incident response.
As demand grows for edge-native applications, AI-driven services, and real-time digital experiences, HostColor’s combination of long-term industry experience and one of the most granular location maps in the dedicated server sector has become a strategic advantage. For organizations looking to move critical workloads closer to users, data sources, and connected devices, HostColor offers a practical path to building high-performance edge architectures on a global scale.