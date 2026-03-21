EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hollywood's Most Secretive Marriage — As Star's Wife Grabs Headlines for Raunchy New Role

RadarOnline.com can reveal off-camera, the pair have spent more than a decade quietly maintaining one of Hollywood's most enduring relationships, choosing to protect their home life even as Weisz's latest role pushes her firmly back into the public eye.

Rachel Weisz has built a reputation as an intensely private star, but as she returns to screens in Netflix 's steamy new series Vladimir, the actress' long‑running, deliberately discreet marriage to James Bond lead Daniel Craig , is once again in the spotlight.

They would not work closely together again until 2010's Dream House, but that production, and the fact they were playing spouses, proved pivotal. As their off-screen relationship developed, the pair were soon seen together away from set, including a walk in the Dorset countryside in December 2010, where they were reportedly relaxed, affectionate, and wrapped up in conversation.

When Weisz, 56, and Craig, 58, first met, the Knives Out star had just separated from his first wife, actress Fiona Loudon, with whom he shares daughter Ella Loudon. At that point, both were best known within British theatre circles, with television and film success still ahead.

Weisz and Craig's story began in London in 1994, when both were young actors working on Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio, still in the early stages of their careers and far from the global fame that would follow.

Craig later reflected on the private nature of the day, saying, "We got away with it. We did it privately. And I have a lot of people to thank for that. But that was the point. We did it for private reasons."

By February 2011, the relationship appeared all but confirmed when the two were seen spending Valentine's Day together in New York , before marrying six months later in an under-the-radar ceremony. The wedding, held in June 2011, was attended only by two close friends, Craig's daughter Ella and Weisz's son Henry, from her previous relationship with director Darren Aronofsky .

Motherhood and marriage were never guaranteed milestones for Weisz.

Speaking in 2018, the Vladimir star said: "I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies – marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

That shift to a late-in-life marriage coincided with the couple's choice to keep their relationship largely shielded from public scrutiny. Weisz has previously explained the decision in candid terms, describing Craig's level of fame as a key factor in their determination to maintain boundaries.

In a 2016 interview, she said, "He's just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage. When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you're in your own life."

The couple's family life reflects that desire for separation between work and home. Together, Weisz and Craig share a daughter, Grace. Craig became a father for the first time at 24, when Ella was born in 1992, while Weisz's son Henry grew up largely outside the spotlight despite both parents' high-profile careers.

In 2018, seven years after their wedding, Weisz confirmed she was expecting another child, saying, "I'll be showing soon," and adding, "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human."