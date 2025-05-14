Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

HJB Miner Launches New High-yield Investment Opportunities, Investors Can Earn More Than $50,000 Per Day

hjb miner launches new high yield investment opportunities investors can earn more than per day

May 14 2025, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

LONDON, May 14, 2025-- HJB MINER, the leading cloud mining platform, has launched its latest series of high-yield cloud mining contracts, providing investors with new opportunities to earn lucrative daily returns through Bitcoin (BTC) LTC and Dogecoin (DOGE) mining. With cutting-edge technology and a global investor network, HJB MINER continues to redefine passive income in the cryptocurrency industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Redefining cloud mining with industry-leading returns

HJB MINER's cloud mining ecosystem has attracted more than 3 million investors worldwide, contributing nearly $30 billion in cumulative investment funds. These funds enable HJB MINER to deploy extensive Bitcoin computing power, ensuring approximately 5.5% of the global hash rate. Based on the current Bitcoin output of 6.5 Bitcoins every 10 minutes, HJB MINER's revenue per cycle is approximately 0.2275 Bitcoins, which is equivalent to an estimated daily revenue of more than $546,000 when the Bitcoin price is $100,000.

New mining contracts have higher profit potential

In order to meet the growing investment demand, HJB MINER has launched the latest cloud mining contracts designed to maximize investors' returns. The new contract options offer flexible investment amounts and terms, ensuring that both novice and experienced investors can profit from the booming cryptocurrency market. Products worth noting include:

  • BTC [Super Hash Power] II – $100,000 investment, 50 days, 2.1% daily return ($2,100 daily return, total return $105,000)

  • BTC-Classic Hash Power – $3,000 investment, 15 days, 1.5% daily return ($675 total profit)

  • BTC-Advanced Hash Power – $10,000 investment, 30 days, 1.7% daily return ($5,100 total profit)

  • Experience Hash Power – $200 investment, 2 days, 2.5% daily return ($10 profit)

Article continues below advertisement

Project nameAmountDayDaily Interest RateTotal Revenue
Basic contract20022.5%$210
Basic contract50051.3%$532.50
Classic contract1000101.4%$1140
Classic contract3000151.5%$3675
Classic contract5000201.6%$6600
Advanced contract10000301.7%$15100

Profits are automatically credited to investors’ accounts daily, and when they reach $100, they can choose to withdraw funds or reinvest in additional contracts to compound returns.

Article continues below advertisement

Exclusive Rewards and Referral Programs

To further incentivize participation, HJB MINER offers investors additional benefits:

$100 Registration Experience – New users can get $100 investment amount when they register, and can earn $1 profit by using the experience and investing, which can be obtained for free every day.

Market-based bonuses – If the price of cryptocurrency rises during the contract period, investors will receive additional rewards.

Referral Commission – Users can earn 5% permanent income from the investment of their referrals and extended networks.

Join HJB MINER Now and Get Your Passive Income

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Misc
nft casino metaverse

NFT Casino Metaverse

latest btc price winnermining cloud mining contracts snapped up by giants

Latest BTC price: WinnerMining Cloud Mining Contracts Snapped Up by Giants

With its stable and high-return track record, HJB MINER has always been the first choice for cryptocurrency investors seeking a safe and high-yield mining solution. To explore available mining contracts and start earning passive income, visit www.hjbminer.com or download the HJB MINER mobile app now.

HJB MINER is a global leader in cloud mining services, leveraging state-of-the-art mining technology and strategic investments to provide secure, profitable and accessible cryptocurrency mining solutions to millions of people around the world.

Contact:

HJB MINER

www.hjbminer.com

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.