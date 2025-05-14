HJB Miner Launches New High-yield Investment Opportunities, Investors Can Earn More Than $50,000 Per Day

LONDON, May 14, 2025-- HJB MINER , the leading cloud mining platform, has launched its latest series of high-yield cloud mining contracts, providing investors with new opportunities to earn lucrative daily returns through Bitcoin (BTC) LTC and Dogecoin (DOGE) mining. With cutting-edge technology and a global investor network, HJB MINER continues to redefine passive income in the cryptocurrency industry.

HJB MINER's cloud mining ecosystem has attracted more than 3 million investors worldwide, contributing nearly $30 billion in cumulative investment funds. These funds enable HJB MINER to deploy extensive Bitcoin computing power, ensuring approximately 5.5% of the global hash rate. Based on the current Bitcoin output of 6.5 Bitcoins every 10 minutes, HJB MINER's revenue per cycle is approximately 0.2275 Bitcoins, which is equivalent to an estimated daily revenue of more than $546,000 when the Bitcoin price is $100,000.

New mining contracts have higher profit potential

In order to meet the growing investment demand, HJB MINER has launched the latest cloud mining contracts designed to maximize investors' returns. The new contract options offer flexible investment amounts and terms, ensuring that both novice and experienced investors can profit from the booming cryptocurrency market. Products worth noting include: