Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Hitchhiker Fatally Stabs Texas Man Who Picked Him Up In Taco Bell Drive-Through, Police Say

taco bell suspect
Source: Bell County Jail; UNSPLASH
By:

Aug. 16 2022, Published 9:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A hitchhiker is accused of killing a man who offered him a ride at a fast food restaurant in Texas, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Glen Boswell, 31, allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Rowdy Mays in the neck and body on July 29 at Taco Bell in Temple, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX shows.

Before Mays died of his injuries at an area hospital, he walked into the road and was able to tell a witness that the hitchhiker stabbed him and then stole his truck, the affidavit states.

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators recovered security video from the Taco Bell that shows the victim allowing a man to climb into the bed of his truck while in the drive-thru area. According to the affidavit, Mays then let the hitchhiker get into the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police were able to identify Boswell as a suspect in the deadly incident after a woman came forward and told officers that she had allowed him to use her phone to call a relative, and officers were able to later confirm Boswell's identity by using the information to contact the family member, the affidavit states.

Article continues below advertisement

Another witness who also encountered Boswell noticed his strange behavior at a gas station and wrote down the license plate number of the truck the suspect allegedly was driving, according to the affidavit obtained by KWTX.

The same vehicle was later found abandoned and police determined it belonged to the stabbing victim.

Boswell was booked into the Bell County jail on a $1 million bond.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.