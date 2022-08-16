Hitchhiker Fatally Stabs Texas Man Who Picked Him Up In Taco Bell Drive-Through, Police Say
A hitchhiker is accused of killing a man who offered him a ride at a fast food restaurant in Texas, Radar has learned.
Justin Glen Boswell, 31, allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Rowdy Mays in the neck and body on July 29 at Taco Bell in Temple, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX shows.
Before Mays died of his injuries at an area hospital, he walked into the road and was able to tell a witness that the hitchhiker stabbed him and then stole his truck, the affidavit states.
Investigators recovered security video from the Taco Bell that shows the victim allowing a man to climb into the bed of his truck while in the drive-thru area. According to the affidavit, Mays then let the hitchhiker get into the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
Police were able to identify Boswell as a suspect in the deadly incident after a woman came forward and told officers that she had allowed him to use her phone to call a relative, and officers were able to later confirm Boswell's identity by using the information to contact the family member, the affidavit states.
Another witness who also encountered Boswell noticed his strange behavior at a gas station and wrote down the license plate number of the truck the suspect allegedly was driving, according to the affidavit obtained by KWTX.
The same vehicle was later found abandoned and police determined it belonged to the stabbing victim.
Boswell was booked into the Bell County jail on a $1 million bond.