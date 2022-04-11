Clinton Campaign Officials Met With Special Counsel As Investigation Into Fake Russia-Trump Link Intensifies
High-ranking members of the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign have been interviewed by a Special Council as the investigation heats up into whether the Democratic candidate fed false information to the FBI.
The interview is the latest by Durham as he looks at whether the Clinton campaign was involved in a conspiracy to feed misinformation designed to make Donald Trump look bad.
The note was included in a recent filing in a Washington D.C. federal court suit against Michael Sussmann.
Durham was appointed to investigate the origins of the Russia information and if there was a link to the Clinton campaign. He, so far, has yet to issue a decision on his investigation.
Sussmann was a Democrat cybersecurity lawyer charged with lying to the FBI when he shared information about a Russia-Trump connection. In the filing, Durham stated that the Clinton campaign and strategist Fusion GPS have withheld hundreds of docs.
Durham asked the judge to review the docs in secret and then hand them over as part of his investigation.
The special counsel claims that only 18 emails out of nearly 1,500 requested docs have been provided, according to the filing.
While the Democrat-backed groups claim attorney-client privilege, Durham claimed Fusion GPS’ main purpose was to work with the campaign to turn over information that was later given to the media and federal investigators.
The filing comes on the heels of the Federal Election Commission fined the Clinton campaign more than $100,000 for not identifying payments properly as opposition research.