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EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton Stabs Bill in the Back — How Former First Lady Showed No Mercy for Hubby in Epstein Deposition

hillary clinton blasts bill clinton epstein deposition fallout
Source: DOJ/MEGA

Hillary Clinton's Epstein deposition remarks revive scrutiny over Bill Clinton's conduct and marriage.

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March 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Fed-up Hillary Clinton threw hubby Bill Clinton to the wolves during her Jeffrey Epstein testimony – telling lawmakers, "You'll have to ask my husband" at least a dozen times when asked probing questions about Bubba's relationship with the late sex trafficker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

House Oversight Committee lawmakers repeatedly tried to corner the former Secretary of State, 78, on Bill's bromance with Epstein – even asking her if she was "concerned" by a photo of the former president in a hot tub with Epstein's partner-in-crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, and an unidentified female.

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Hillary Melts Down During Grilling

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Hillary Clinton repeatedly told lawmakers, 'You'll have to ask my husband,' when questioned about Bill Clinton's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton repeatedly told lawmakers, 'You'll have to ask my husband,' when questioned about Bill Clinton's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

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"I'm not here to offer my opinions," a heated Hillary said.

She denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes, said she never met him – and deferred hot-potato questions about the pedophile to Bill, who testified the next day.

At one dramatic juncture, Hillary became so "unhinged," as one lawmaker put it, she slammed her fist on the table, declared, "I'm done," got up, pushed a chair and started to storm out of the room.

The Democratic presidential wannabe was even grilled about Bill's mid-1990s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Hillary also explained away a now-infamous photo of Maxwell at daughter Chelsea Clinton's 2010 wedding, calling the convicted sex trafficker a "guest of a guest."

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Bill Claims Foggy Epstein Memory

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During testimony, Hillary denied knowing Epstein and deflected questions to Bill, who later addressed lawmakers about the allegations.
Source: MEGA

During testimony, Hillary denied knowing Epstein and deflected questions to Bill, who later addressed lawmakers about the allegations.

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Bill, meanwhile, told the committee he had no idea Epstein was hoarding girls as young as 9 for sex with wealthy elites – but added that his memory was, at times, foggy on the details.

"You know, I'll be 80 years old if I live to my next birthday," he said as his hands shook. "I don't remember everything that happened 24 years ago."

Later, Bill added of the jacuzzi photo, "I had forgotten that there was anybody in the hot tub."

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Hillary Throws Bill Under Bus

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House Oversight Chairman James Comer said Hillary's repeated deferrals led to further questioning of Bill over his connection to Epstein.
Source: DOJ/MEGA

House Oversight Chairman James Comer said Hillary's repeated deferrals led to further questioning of Bill over his connection to Epstein.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Hillary deferred to Bill so many times, Republicans had even more questions to ask him the next day.

One Clinton insider says he's "not surprised" Hillary threw Bill under the bus after reports emerged last fall that she was so sickened by his Epstein ties she was consulting divorce lawyers.

"She's likely so disgusted by Bill at this point that she might actually pull the trigger and file for divorce," said the source. "There's more money to be made as a couple than apart, but at this point, I wouldn't put it past her."

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