EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton Stabs Bill in the Back — How Former First Lady Showed No Mercy for Hubby in Epstein Deposition

"I'm not here to offer my opinions," a heated Hillary said.

She denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes, said she never met him – and deferred hot-potato questions about the pedophile to Bill, who testified the next day.

At one dramatic juncture, Hillary became so "unhinged," as one lawmaker put it, she slammed her fist on the table, declared, "I'm done," got up, pushed a chair and started to storm out of the room.

The Democratic presidential wannabe was even grilled about Bill's mid-1990s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Hillary also explained away a now-infamous photo of Maxwell at daughter Chelsea Clinton's 2010 wedding, calling the convicted sex trafficker a "guest of a guest."