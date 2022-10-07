Herschel Walker Says He Needs To 'Spank' His Son After 22-Year-Old Disowned GOP Senate Candidate Over Abortion Allegations
Herschel Walker said he needed to “spank” his son after the 22-year-old slammed the GOP Senate candidate on social media over the ongoing abortion allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The awkward joke took place while Herschel was speaking to an Evangelical congregation during a prayer luncheon on Tuesday.
According to Daily Mail, the 60-year-old former NFL running back-turned-wannabe politician was addressing the importance of church and prayer when the uncomfortable comment was said.
“The truth is, go to church. I remember, we'd gotten out of church,” Herschel told the congregation. “I told my son – and I've got get back to him and spank him.”
Herschel reportedly received laughter from the audience at First Baptist, a Southern Baptist megachurch in Georgia, where he was campaigning for his upcoming Senate race against Democratic rival Raphael Warnock on November 8.
Even more surprising was the fact that Herschel did not acknowledge the recent accusations against him by an ex-girlfriend who claimed the former NFL star paid for her to receive an abortion more than ten years ago.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Herschel’s unnamed ex-girlfriend made the damning allegation on Monday. She claimed Herschel paid $700 for her to receive an abortion in 2009 after the then-couple decided it was not the right time to have a child.
After the allegations came to light, the GOP Senate candidate’s son, Christian Walker, took to social media to criticize his father for denying the abortion incident ever took place.
“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country – none of whom he raised,” Christian fumed in one video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, one day after the allegations were made and the same day Herschel visited First Baptist.
“I was silent lie after lie after lie,” Christian continued. “The abortion card drops yesterday. It's literally his handwriting in the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. Okay, I'm done.”
Although Herschel said he loves his son “unconditionally” in an interview given after Christian’s comments, the hopeful politician also acknowledged the “damage” his son did was “letting people know that the left will do whatever they can to win this seat.”
During his first campaign speech since the allegations against him came to light, Herschel continued to deny the accusations, calling them “false” and a “lie.”
“I know why you're here. I do,” he told reporters. “You're here because the Democrats are desperate to hold on to this seat here, and they're desperate to make this race about my family.”
“This abortion thing is false,” he added. “It's a lie.”