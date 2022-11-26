Herschel Walker Reveals He Used To Play Russian Roulette, Says He Never Died Because He Is 'Blessed'

According to Walker, he played the potentially lethal game of chance – which involves loading a single bullet into a revolver before the player places the revolver to their head and pulls the trigger – on multiple occasions.

“I talk about the Russian roulette, and people say I’m trying to kill myself, and I say no, because that’s against what I believe in,” Walker explained to Patrick. “What it was, was if you came to my house and said you wanted to challenge me to something…you’re tough enough to pull this trigger here. Put a bullet in [the gun] and spin it.”