Herschel Walker Reveals He Used To Play Russian Roulette, Says He Never Died Because He Is 'Blessed'
A newly resurfaced interview captures Herschel Walker claiming he never died playing Russian roulette because he has been “blessed” all his life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Walker made the shocking claim in a June 2015 interview on The Dan Patrick Show while the former NFL running back-turned-Georgia Senate candidate spoke about competition and his penchant for playing Russian roulette during a discussion with the talk show’s host, Dan Patrick.
According to Walker, he played the potentially lethal game of chance – which involves loading a single bullet into a revolver before the player places the revolver to their head and pulls the trigger – on multiple occasions.
“I talk about the Russian roulette, and people say I’m trying to kill myself, and I say no, because that’s against what I believe in,” Walker explained to Patrick. “What it was, was if you came to my house and said you wanted to challenge me to something…you’re tough enough to pull this trigger here. Put a bullet in [the gun] and spin it.”
“People would say I’m crazy,” the GOP Senate candidate continued at the time. “I would take [the gun] and put it to my head and snap it.”
“And I don’t know whether I’m just blessed…but I am, I’ve been blessed all my life,” Walker added regarding why a bullet never fired during his many games of Russian roulette.
When Patrick, who now serves as the lieutenant governor of Texas, asked Walker why the former NFL star didn’t play a game “that didn’t involve a gun and a bullet,” Walker claimed he didn’t think there were other games to play that would stop people from challenging him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Walker’s claim he used to regularly play Russian roulette is just one of the many alleged incidents from his past that has resurfaced since he began his campaign to become a United States senator.
In October, one of the 60-year-old Senate candidate’s ex-girlfriends claimed Walker reimbursed her $700 after she received an abortion in September 2009.
Although Walker denied the woman’s claim in the “strongest possible terms” and called the allegation a “flat-out lie,” his accuser produced alleged receipts proving Walker bankrolled the procedure.
A second alleged ex-lover of Walker’s has since come forward also claiming the NFL star-turned-Senate candidate helped her receive an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of the couple’s “romantic and intimate relationship.”
Walker and his Democratic rival, Senator Raphael Warnock, are set to face off in Georgia’s runoff election on December 6 after neither candidate secured 50% of the state’s votes during the midterm election on November 8.