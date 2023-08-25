‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow and Husband Terry Legally Change 12-Year-Old Transgender Son’s Name in Court, Judge Signs Off On New Birth Certificate
Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and her plastic surgeon husband Terry went to court to help their transgender son legally change his name, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in November 2022, Heather and Terry filed a petition to change the gender on their child’s birth certificate.
The couple requested a “decree recognizing the minor’s gender” be changed to male. Heather and Terry asked that the minor’s name be changed from Collette Kennedy Dubrow to Ace Dubrow.
On January 25, a hearing was held in Orange County Superior Court on the petition. The judge noted there were no objections to the name change. As a result, he granted the petition and ordered a new birth certificate to be issued for Ace.
In March, Heather revealed the news about Ace telling her he was transgender.
She wrote, “It’s International sons day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace. Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12-year-old child, with a long life ahead of him - we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so. All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”
Heather was praised for her support of Ace. One friend wrote, “Ace is so fortunate to have such supportive parents.”
The reality star defended herself against critics who accused her of using Ace for a storyline on RHOC.
“I saw [people commenting that] talking about my son was [a way] to remain relevant or to create a storyline on a show,” she said. “Neither of these things are true. They are the farthest thing from the truth.”
Back in February 2022, Heather and Terry’s daughter Kat came out as a lesbian one year after their oldest daughter Max came out as bisexual.
Heather told People, “We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as human.”