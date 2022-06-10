Health Benefits Of Pecans

Cardiovascular Health

Overall, pecans contain high levels of magnesium and potassium, which help lower blood pressure.

Pecans contain monounsaturated fat, which is a type of healthy fat. According to the study [1], monounsaturated fatty acids can help lower blood total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein, lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, particularly coronary heart disease. Maintaining a low LDL cholesterol level lowers your chances of stroke or heart attack.