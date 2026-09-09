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EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Mom Blasts Her Late Daughter's Boyfriend

Hayden Panettiere's mom blasts her late daughter's boyfriend Brian Hickerson over his role in her life.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's mom blasts her late daughter's boyfriend Brian Hickerson over his role in her life.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Hayden Panettiere's estranged mother isn't buying the star's on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson's story about her death! RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Besides that, Panettiere's mom, Lesley Vogel, said Hickerson pawned some of the Nashville star's belongings, including a vintage guitar, before she died.

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Mom Questions Hickerson's Final-Hours Account

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Lesley Vogel questioned Brian Hickerson's account of Hayden Panettiere's final hours.
Source: BT1 / Mandatory Credit: Brian To / WENN.com / MEGA

Lesley Vogel questioned Brian Hickerson's account of Hayden Panettiere's final hours.

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Hickerson, who filed for bankruptcy in 2022, also stashed some of Panettiere's possessions in his storage unit, according to Vogel and other sources.

The former child actress was 36 when she died of cardiac arrest on Aug. 16 in an Airbnb shared with Hickerson in Greenville, S.C.

Hickerson, 37, once served time for beating Panettiere and the two had a toxic "codependent bond," said Vogel, who believes his story about Panettiere's last hours doesn't add up.

According to Vogel, Hickerson told cops that Panettiere was doing her makeup when he left to get something around 10 a.m. and didn't speak to Panettiere when he returned.

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Mom Questions Narcan and Nap Claims

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Hickerson reportedly administered Narcan to Panettiere before her death, according to Vogel.
Source: MEGA

Hickerson reportedly administered Narcan to Panettiere before her death, according to Vogel.

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Brian also told cops he was taking a nap, woke up when his brother Zach knocked on the door, and then found Hayden unresponsive, Vobel said.

But Vogel, 70, has questions about the drug Narcan, which Hickerson reportedly administered to Panettiere – and doubts his claim that he simply found Panettiere unresponsive.

"I don't know how you can take a nap near someone who's dying and not realize something's wrong," she said. "When the EMTs came, it was for cardiac arrest. People in cardiac arrest aren't just lying still. They make noise."

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Mom Demands 'Justice' for Hayden

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Gayle King and Megyn Kelly publicly criticized Vogel after Panettiere's memoir portrayed her as a demanding stage mom.
Source: MEGA

Gayle King and Megyn Kelly publicly criticized Vogel after Panettiere's memoir portrayed her as a demanding stage mom.

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She believes Hickerson knew Panettiere "was deceased," then "called his brother" and "built this story" – and she now "wants justice" for Panettiere.

When asked about Vogel's claims, Hickerson's legal team declined to comment beyond its earlier statement. "Hayden's death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed," an attorney previously said. "As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play."

Panettiere portrayed Vogel as a hard-driving, demanding stage mom in her memoir This Is Me, prompting CBS Mornings host Gayle King and podcaster Megyn Kelly to bash Vogel publicly.

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Vogel Defends Herself Against 'Abusive' Claims

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Vogel said Panettiere changed dramatically after beginning her relationship with Hickerson.
Source: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Vogel said Panettiere changed dramatically after beginning her relationship with Hickerson.

But Vogel called their relationship "complicated," insisting she was "strong" but "not abusive."

She claims Panettiere changed dramatically after meeting Hickerson and she tried but failed to end their "codependent relationship."

"When Hayden talks trash about Mom, it's because I had to break away," she said. "I didn't leave because I didn't care about her or didn't love her. I had to go no-contact because I could not help her anymore."

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