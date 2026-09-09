EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Mom Blasts Her Late Daughter's Boyfriend

Hickerson, who filed for bankruptcy in 2022, also stashed some of Panettiere's possessions in his storage unit, according to Vogel and other sources.

The former child actress was 36 when she died of cardiac arrest on Aug. 16 in an Airbnb shared with Hickerson in Greenville, S.C.

Hickerson, 37, once served time for beating Panettiere and the two had a toxic "codependent bond," said Vogel, who believes his story about Panettiere's last hours doesn't add up.

According to Vogel, Hickerson told cops that Panettiere was doing her makeup when he left to get something around 10 a.m. and didn't speak to Panettiere when he returned.