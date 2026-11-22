Hawaii Mom Says ‘I Don’t Think I Should Be Paying for the Death of My Daughter.’ Then Reveals a $61,000 Hospital Bill
Nov. 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
A Hawaii mother is questioning why she is being held responsible for a nearly $61,000 hospital bill after her 16-year-old daughter died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run.
Chevy Saniatan received the bill for treatment her daughter, Sara Yara, underwent at Queen's Medical Center after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to McKinley High School in Honolulu on February 15, 2023.
The bill became an additional burden for the family following the November 4, 2026, sentencing of driver Mitchel Miyashiro, who received 20 years in prison for his role in the teenager's death.
A $61,354 Invoice Includes Emergency and Trauma Care
The statement arrived roughly a year after Sara's death, with the outstanding balance eventually referred to collections.
The invoice showed $12,351 in emergency room charges and another $49,003 for trauma center services. Saniatan told the outlet she was stunned by the amount.
The delay was reportedly linked to the hospital's attempts to secure payment through the family's health insurance provider, Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA). After the insurer declined coverage, the charges were passed back to the family.
Saniatan also described having to revisit the circumstances of her daughter's death when she spoke with hospital billing staff.
"I had to explain to them what happened, and I said I don't think I should be paying for the death of my daughter," she told Hawaii News Now.
Why HMSA Refused to Cover the Hospital Costs
Neither Queen's Medical Center nor HMSA publicly explained the specific reason for the coverage denial. Both organizations declined to discuss the individual case, citing patient or member privacy.
However, a health insurance expert told Hawaii News Now that insurers can sometimes pursue payment from another party when medical treatment follows an accident. In this situation, that could mean seeking compensation from the driver involved in the collision.
Miyashiro was driving without a valid license when Sara was struck. According to a 2024 Hawaii legislative document, he had accumulated 164 traffic citations before the crash, along with multiple convictions for driving without a license.
What Hawaii Law Says About Victim Restitution
Hawaii law allows surviving relatives of people killed by criminal acts to seek restitution for qualifying financial losses. Under state law, those expenses can include medical treatment, funeral costs and burial expenses.
The Hawaii Judiciary explains that restitution requests must be supported by documentation, such as invoices and receipts, and are generally submitted for consideration before sentencing. A judge determines the amount of qualifying restitution.
However, the existence of that legal option does not establish that Saniatan will receive reimbursement for Sara's hospital treatment. The outstanding bill remained an unresolved issue in Hawaii News Now's November 3 report.
Saniatan has also spoken about wanting her daughter's death to bring about meaningful change. Following Miyashiro's sentencing, she said she hoped Sara's story would make a difference in the community.
"My daughter did not die in vain," she said, according to Hawaii News Now.