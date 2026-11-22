A Hawaii mother is questioning why she is being held responsible for a nearly $61,000 hospital bill after her 16-year-old daughter died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run. Chevy Saniatan received the bill for treatment her daughter, Sara Yara, underwent at Queen's Medical Center after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to McKinley High School in Honolulu on February 15, 2023. The bill became an additional burden for the family following the November 4, 2026, sentencing of driver Mitchel Miyashiro, who received 20 years in prison for his role in the teenager's death.

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A $61,354 Invoice Includes Emergency and Trauma Care

Source: Chanhee Lee/Unsplash Chevy Saniatan said that she was shocked to see the hospital bill

The statement arrived roughly a year after Sara's death, with the outstanding balance eventually referred to collections. The invoice showed $12,351 in emergency room charges and another $49,003 for trauma center services. Saniatan told the outlet she was stunned by the amount. The delay was reportedly linked to the hospital's attempts to secure payment through the family's health insurance provider, Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA). After the insurer declined coverage, the charges were passed back to the family. Saniatan also described having to revisit the circumstances of her daughter's death when she spoke with hospital billing staff. "I had to explain to them what happened, and I said I don't think I should be paying for the death of my daughter," she told Hawaii News Now.

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Why HMSA Refused to Cover the Hospital Costs

Source: Online Marketing/Unsplash Chevy Saniatan said that she tried to explain how the bill bounced back to her

Neither Queen's Medical Center nor HMSA publicly explained the specific reason for the coverage denial. Both organizations declined to discuss the individual case, citing patient or member privacy. However, a health insurance expert told Hawaii News Now that insurers can sometimes pursue payment from another party when medical treatment follows an accident. In this situation, that could mean seeking compensation from the driver involved in the collision. Miyashiro was driving without a valid license when Sara was struck. According to a 2024 Hawaii legislative document, he had accumulated 164 traffic citations before the crash, along with multiple convictions for driving without a license.

What Hawaii Law Says About Victim Restitution

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Source: Marek Studzinski/Unsplash An expert claimed that an insurer can argue a third party should pay in a crash