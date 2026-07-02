EXCLUSIVE: How Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Are at Center of 'Showmance' Rumors Over Two Massive Signs All Isn't As It Seems With Their 'Blissful' Romance

Zoë's has repeatedly been filmed in the crowd of Styles' gigs singing along to the 32-year-old's hits, while dancing with concertgoers and watching the former One Direction singer perform from the standing section instead of backstage hospitality areas.

Fan videos also appeared to capture the singer looking toward Zoë during performances.

Attention has also focused on Zoë's interactions with Harry's relatives. Although Harry's mom Anne Twist has not followed the actress on Instagram, fans have recorded the pair embracing, dancing together and standing arm in arm during the opening Wembley show.

Harry's sister, Gemma has been filmed greeting Zoë with a hug.

Another insider told us: "The social media discussion over whether what Harry and Zoë have got is real has taken on a life of its own, but anyone who watched Gemma with Zoë could see there was genuine affection.

"People can read whatever they want into Instagram follows or tales of Harry and Zoë keeping separate bedrooms, yet the reality around them looked relaxed and natural."