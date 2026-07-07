Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Harry Styles
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' Wedding Loses Direction — Star's Former 1D Bandmates 'Won't Get Invites' When He Says 'I Do' to Zoë Kravitz

harry styles wedding d bandmates wont get invites
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles' wedding to Zoë Kravitz may not include his former 1D bandmates, sources claim.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 7 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Crazy-in-love Harry Styles and fiancée Zoë Kravitz are planning a winter wedding in the U.K., but the hitmaker's old One Direction bandmates won't be on the guest list.

Sources told RadarOnline.com the lovebirds don't want their special day to be upstaged by Styles' boy-band past.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Comes Before Band Reunion

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Niall Horan confirmed he will not attend Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's wedding, saying, 'I am not going.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Niall Horan confirmed he will not attend Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's wedding, saying, 'I am not going.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Harry doesn't want a One Direction reunion stealing attention from his wedding," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "This day is about him and Zoë, not nostalgia."

One Direction alum Niall Horan confirmed he won't be attending.

"I've got a couple of weddings that I'm going to coming up... A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that's gonna be very fun," Horan, 32, said on a New Zealand radio show.

When the hosts asked whether any of the nuptials involved "old people [he] used to work with," the Irish-born singer laughed and said, "No, just mates of mine."

He continued, "I am not going, if that's what you're asking, I'm a busy man."

"There's no feud," a source assured RadarOnline.com. "But they're simply not close anymore. The friendship faded as their lives moved in different directions," so it's unlikely surviving group members Zayn Malik or Louis Tomlinson will be attending either.

Article continues below advertisement

Styles Embraces New Chapter

Article continues below advertisement
Since One Direction disbanded in 2016, Styles has focused on his solo career and life with Kravitz.
Source: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Since One Direction disbanded in 2016, Styles has focused on his solo career and life with Kravitz.

Article continues below advertisement

Since One Direction disbanded in 2016, Styles, 32, has forged his own path, launching a solo music career, getting into acting and hanging mostly with Kravitz, 37, and a tight-knit group of friends.

As readers know, the couple's engagement was confirmed in late April when the actress was spotted wearing a large sparkler on her left ring finger.

The lovebirds have gone to great lengths to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement

Privacy Comes Before Publicity

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kim Kardashian's F1 wags clash has fueled scrutiny as her Lewis Hamilton romance gains attention.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Crashes With F1 Wags — Why the Reality TV Queen is Being Iced Out by Racers' Wives as Lewis Hamilton Romance Keeps Revving Up

Photo of Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Princess Diana Death Cover-Up Rage — Radar Reveals French Authorities are Still Keeping 1-Meter-Tall Case File on Tragic Royal Under Lock and Key Until at Least 2082

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Niall Horan confirmed he will not attend Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's wedding, saying, 'I am not going.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Niall Horan confirmed he will not attend Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's wedding, saying, 'I am not going.'

"He and Zoë value privacy, authenticity and real connections over spectacle," a music insider told RadarOnline.com.

That means there isn't going to be a cast of thousands when they tie the knot.

"This isn't a pop-culture moment," another source told RadarOnline.com. "It's a wedding. Harry wants the people who are part of his life today to be there, not the people who remind everyone of who he used to be."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.