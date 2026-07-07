"Harry doesn't want a One Direction reunion stealing attention from his wedding," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "This day is about him and Zoë, not nostalgia."

One Direction alum Niall Horan confirmed he won't be attending.

"I've got a couple of weddings that I'm going to coming up... A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that's gonna be very fun," Horan, 32, said on a New Zealand radio show.

When the hosts asked whether any of the nuptials involved "old people [he] used to work with," the Irish-born singer laughed and said, "No, just mates of mine."

He continued, "I am not going, if that's what you're asking, I'm a busy man."

"There's no feud," a source assured RadarOnline.com. "But they're simply not close anymore. The friendship faded as their lives moved in different directions," so it's unlikely surviving group members Zayn Malik or Louis Tomlinson will be attending either.