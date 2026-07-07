EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles' Wedding Loses Direction — Star's Former 1D Bandmates 'Won't Get Invites' When He Says 'I Do' to Zoë Kravitz
July 7 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Crazy-in-love Harry Styles and fiancée Zoë Kravitz are planning a winter wedding in the U.K., but the hitmaker's old One Direction bandmates won't be on the guest list.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the lovebirds don't want their special day to be upstaged by Styles' boy-band past.
Wedding Comes Before Band Reunion
"Harry doesn't want a One Direction reunion stealing attention from his wedding," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "This day is about him and Zoë, not nostalgia."
One Direction alum Niall Horan confirmed he won't be attending.
"I've got a couple of weddings that I'm going to coming up... A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that's gonna be very fun," Horan, 32, said on a New Zealand radio show.
When the hosts asked whether any of the nuptials involved "old people [he] used to work with," the Irish-born singer laughed and said, "No, just mates of mine."
He continued, "I am not going, if that's what you're asking, I'm a busy man."
"There's no feud," a source assured RadarOnline.com. "But they're simply not close anymore. The friendship faded as their lives moved in different directions," so it's unlikely surviving group members Zayn Malik or Louis Tomlinson will be attending either.
Styles Embraces New Chapter
Since One Direction disbanded in 2016, Styles, 32, has forged his own path, launching a solo music career, getting into acting and hanging mostly with Kravitz, 37, and a tight-knit group of friends.
As readers know, the couple's engagement was confirmed in late April when the actress was spotted wearing a large sparkler on her left ring finger.
The lovebirds have gone to great lengths to keep their relationship out of the public eye.
Privacy Comes Before Publicity
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"He and Zoë value privacy, authenticity and real connections over spectacle," a music insider told RadarOnline.com.
That means there isn't going to be a cast of thousands when they tie the knot.
"This isn't a pop-culture moment," another source told RadarOnline.com. "It's a wedding. Harry wants the people who are part of his life today to be there, not the people who remind everyone of who he used to be."