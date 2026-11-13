Harry Shum Jr. Reveals the Family Holiday Memories Behind His P.F. Chang's Partnership
Nov. 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Harry Shum Jr. grew up watching other families celebrate the holidays in his parents’ Chinese restaurant. Some of his favorite memories, though, are of what happened when his own family finally got a chance to sit down and eat.
In a behind-the-scenes video from his P.F. Chang’s holiday campaign, the Glee and Grey’s Anatomy star recalls how busy the restaurant could get during the holidays. With so much going on, finding time for a meal together meant something. Sometimes, he remembers, the family was perfectly happy to sit in silence and enjoy the food.
It’s a memory that makes his partnership with P.F. Chang’s especially personal. The restaurant’s “Bright Nights. Festive Flavors.” campaign celebrates the chance to reconnect with loved ones over a meal, something Shum got to experience both as a kid watching families fill the dining room and as a son who looked forward to sitting down with his own.
Harry Shum Jr. Reunites With Old Friends
“Some of my favorite memories are from my parents’ restaurant, watching the dining room fill up with families and friends celebrating together,” Shum said in the campaign announcement.
He added that when P.F. Chang’s approached him about the partnership, it brought those memories back.
The original Instagram spot gives the actor a holiday reunion of his own. Shum sits down with a group of old friends, including some familiar faces from his past, for a festive, family-style dinner. For fans who have followed him from Glee to Shadowhunters, part of the fun is seeing who joins him at the table.
What’s on the P.F. Chang's Holiday Menu?
P.F. Chang’s limited-time holiday menu runs through January 26, 2027, with several dishes made for sharing. The King Crab Gyoza comes with a dashi miso butter sauce, while the Fire-Roasted Crispy Duck is served with warm roti, hoisin and sliced vegetables so guests can build their own wraps.
Dessert comes with a little show. The Honey Sesame Crème Brûlée combines toasted white sesame with vanilla bean custard and gets its crisp sugar crust from a torch at the table. It’s available for dine-in, while the gyoza and duck can also be ordered to go. The restaurant is also offering a three-course holiday meal starting at $30 per person, with entrée choices including Mongolian Beef, Miso Glazed Salmon and Duck Fried Rice.
This year, friends and families can make those dinner plans for Christmas Day itself. For the first time, P.F. Chang’s will open nationwide on December 25, from 2 to 9 p.m., for dine-in, takeout and third-party delivery.