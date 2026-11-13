Harry Shum Jr. Reveals the Family Holiday Memories Behind His P.F. Chang's Partnership

Harry Shum Jr. grew up watching other families celebrate the holidays in his parents’ Chinese restaurant. Some of his favorite memories, though, are of what happened when his own family finally got a chance to sit down and eat.

In a behind-the-scenes video from his P.F. Chang’s holiday campaign, the Glee and Grey’s Anatomy star recalls how busy the restaurant could get during the holidays. With so much going on, finding time for a meal together meant something. Sometimes, he remembers, the family was perfectly happy to sit in silence and enjoy the food.

It’s a memory that makes his partnership with P.F. Chang’s especially personal. The restaurant’s “Bright Nights. Festive Flavors.” campaign celebrates the chance to reconnect with loved ones over a meal, something Shum got to experience both as a kid watching families fill the dining room and as a son who looked forward to sitting down with his own.