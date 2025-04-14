Your tip
Huge '90s Star Who Was Featured in 'Harry Potter' Told he 'May Be Crippled for Life' and 'Unable to Talk Again' After He Was Rushed to Hospital with 'Life-Threatening' Injury

stus image templates
Source: MEGA/@errystone;Instagram

Harry Potter star Nick Moran may never walk of talk again after be taken to hospital complaining of neck pain.

April 14 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

A Harry Potter star has been told he may never walk or talk again after suffering a life-threatening injury.

RadarOnline.com can reveal British actor Nick Moran, who plays Scabior, the wizard and snatcher in the final two films, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2, was recently taken to the hospital after experiencing pain in his neck.

Embedded Image
Source: @terrystone;Instagram

Moran plays Scabior, the wizard and snatcher in the final two films Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2.

However, after being checked over by doctors, they discovered a sinister reason behind his discomfort, and was forced to undergo emergency spinal surgery.

His friend Terry Stone revealed Moran, 55, who has also starred in the cult British gangster movie, Lock, Stock and Two Smokin' Barrels alongside Jason Statham, had put off getting help for his neck pain initially and is now "not in the best of health."

He told MailOnline: "Nick's girlfriend was saying, 'You've got to get it checked out' but as a bloke he said, 'No I'll put some deep heat on it.'

"Then he went to the doctors and got sent to A&E and told, 'we need to take you in for an emergency operation because this is life threatening.'"

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Moran also starred in cult British gangster movie, Lock, Stock And Two Smokin' Barrels alongside Jason Statham.

Stone explained he had spoken to one of the actor's family members who said he had "damaged his neck somehow".

He added: "It's affecting his spinal cord and some of the things that operate your speech and your legs

The podcaster went on to say doctors determined that Moran could have been left unable to walk or talk unless he had the surgery, something he described as "traumatic".

It was not disclosed exactly what was wrong with the star and we respect his right to privacy.

"He's not in the best of health, but when he came out of the operation, I was like 'Thank God,' because I think he'd decided he'd rather not walk or talk than die," Stone added.

He described that it was a "micro surgery" as the team apparently worked to replace bones in his neck "with artificial bone."

"And because there's so many nerves around the neck and spine, this made the operation tricky with those awful chances of not being able to speak or walk again," he added.

Stone also shared that Moran and his family were happy to update fans as he now faces a lengthy recovery from the believed to be successful surgery.

The actor is now speaking, "which is a good sign," but is apparently "shuffling around like a 100-year-old" and having to wear a neck brace.

Embedded Image
Source: @terrystone;Instagram

Moran's close pal Terry Stone, who he had just recorded a podcast with, updated fans of his condition.

Stone had shared a selfie with his "good pal Nick", revealing that they had filmed a podcast episode together as he asked fans to pray for a full recovery.

A spokesperson for Moran added: "Nick had urgent spinal surgery over a week ago, which carries the usual risks of such procedures. All went well, he is now back home on his way to a full recovery after a short stay in the hospital.

"He would like to thank any well-wishers for their concerns."

