Huge '90s Star Who Was Featured in 'Harry Potter' Told he 'May Be Crippled for Life' and 'Unable to Talk Again' After He Was Rushed to Hospital with 'Life-Threatening' Injury

However, after being checked over by doctors, they discovered a sinister reason behind his discomfort, and was forced to undergo emergency spinal surgery.

His friend Terry Stone revealed Moran, 55, who has also starred in the cult British gangster movie, Lock, Stock and Two Smokin' Barrels alongside Jason Statham, had put off getting help for his neck pain initially and is now "not in the best of health."

He told MailOnline: "Nick's girlfriend was saying, 'You've got to get it checked out' but as a bloke he said, 'No I'll put some deep heat on it.'

"Then he went to the doctors and got sent to A&E and told, 'we need to take you in for an emergency operation because this is life threatening.'"