EXCLUSIVE: How Iconic 'Harry Potter' Actor Recruited 'Earwig' Assistant to Secretly Feed Him Lines on Set As His Life Ebbed Away

Ellis, 69, says she was brought in as an "earwig" in 2010, feeding him lines moments before he needed them, while officially posing as his assistant so cast and crew would not know.

Gambon, who died in September 2023 aged 82 after contracting pneumonia following a bout of flu, had already enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades on stage and screen.

By the time Ellis joined him on David Hare's Page Eight for the BBC, his fear of forgetting lines was acute. She said, "He was clearly scared," describing how he admitted "the old brain" was no longer working.

The system continued for nine years, from British television to international locations. On the Sky drama Fortitude, filmed in Iceland, Ellis says the reality became harder to conceal.

"The longest we were away was on Fortitude in Iceland," she said. "And in a very small crew in a very small place, I was revealed." When the earpiece connection failed, Gambon would panic, calling out for her help as the words vanished.