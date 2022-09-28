Dangerous Pattern? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Seen With Bodyguard Convicted Of Choking His Wife After Their Head Of Security's Violent Past Was Exposed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have a pattern of being protected by men with violent pasts. Months after it was discovered that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new head of security was once charged with domestic violence, RadarOnline.com has learned that Harry and Meghan were recently guarded by a man who was convicted of choking his wife and almost taking her life.
On September 5, the couple was photographed with ex-Met police officer Pere Daobry. Harry and Meghan smiled while getting into a Range Rover and leaving Frogmore cottage.
Daobry drove the pair to and from London’s Euston station. The 6'7" bodybuilder was convicted of attacking his wife, Sarah Jay, in September 2016, leaving her "seconds away from death."
Daily Mail obtained injury photos, showing the aftermath of the terrifying incident. Jay described the terrifying ordeal in detail, revealing, "He grabbed me. The next thing I remember was being on my back. I was struggling to breathe. I could feel his rage. He had his hands around my neck and was choking me.
"All I could concentrate on was staying alive. I was gasping for breath but couldn't get any in. I realized I had to lay still, not struggle and breathe through my nose. Trying to do that was the last thing I remember."
She also claimed she was "only seconds away from death."
Despite the violent attack, Daobry kept himself out of bars by confessing to the crime. Sadly, his wife later committed suicide.
This isn't the only security member connected to Harry and Meghan with a scary history.
As RadarOnline.com reported, their head of security, Alberto Alvarez, was charged with felony domestic violence and has two DUIs under his belt. Alvarez — who also served as Michael Jackson's bodyguard — was also reportedly fired by the Jackson family after they learned about his criminal history.
Alvarez was allegedly charged with felony domestic violence for "corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner," as well as disturbing the peace in 2000. The judge dismissed the domestic violence charge as part of his plea deal, and he was given just three years of probation.
In 2009, Alvarez was convicted of a DUI and driving without a license. He was given three years probation and fined $390, but the trouble didn't stop there.
Two years later, he was arrested for a second DUI and served 8 nights in the Los Angeles County jail.