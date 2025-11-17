EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Weighing Up Most Shocking TV Tell-All Yet' — With Her Biggest Critic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "seriously" weighing what one friend told RadarOnline.com was once considered a "sensationally unlikely" sit-down with their fiercest detractor, Piers Morgan. The couple, who infamously stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and have since pursued a new life in the United States, is understood to be assessing proposals for a new television interview amid a lull in public appearances.

A Sensationally Unlikely Sit-Down

Source: MEGA Morgan accused Meghan of steering Harry toward life as a renegade royal.

Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, have remained fixtures in the headlines since their high-profile Netflix series and their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Now Piers Morgan, 60, who left Good Morning Britain after a row about the Duchess of Sussex in 2021, has now publicly suggested he would welcome a two-hour interview with them on his show Uncensored. And one industry source told RadarOnline.com: "It sounds absurd on the face of it, but people around Meghan and Harry insist they never rule anything out completely. They know a big interview still carries enormous weight."

The Calculated Narrative Reset

Source: MEGA Sources said Harry and Meghan are considering a possible interview with Piers Morgan.

The source added: "There's a sense that if they ever wanted to reset the narrative, doing something unexpected could be part of that calculation." And they know everything they said in it would make global headline – something Meghan is still very interested in." Asked if he would make up with Markle, Morgan said: "I'd rather interview Meghan Markle. If she and Harry would like to sit down for a two-hour interview on Uncensored – anytime they like." Another television insider said the idea of a meeting between the pair and their longstanding critic of the pair has been circulated by producers eager for a ratings coup. "People are floating the concept because it would be seismic," the insider said. "The question is whether Harry and Meghan would even entertain being in the same room as him – let alone across from him on camera."

Morgan's Unsoftened Views

Source: MEGA Morgan repeated that he did not believe Meghan’s past statements to Oprah.

Morgan has long maintained his views on Harry and Markle have not softened since leaving Good Morning Britain. He added: "I wasn't good friends with (Meghan.) I met her once. "I followed some stars because I really liked Suits... and she immediately messaged me with, 'Oh my god, I'm such a big fan,' which is quite comical because of the way things played out." Speaking about their early contact, he said she later cut him and others "stone dead" after meeting Harry. Morgan also used a new interview to accuse Markle of seeking an "opportunity" for wealth and wanting to "wrestle" Harry away from the monarchy to live as a "renegade royal." He said: "That's exactly what she has done, which is very sad." Despite expressing interest in the interview, Morgan insisted he still did not "believe a word Meghan said" during her tell-all with Winfrey.

Weighing Risk Against Impact

Source: MEGA Meghan and Harry have remained fixtures in the headlines since their high-profile Netflix series.