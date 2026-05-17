EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford Stuns Students With Admission About His Party Days as He Heads for 84th Birthday
May 17 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Harrison Ford has confessed he was "squandering" his life before discovering acting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood veteran – set to celebrate his 84th birthday in July – made the admission while addressing more than 14,000 undergraduate students at Arizona State University this week, where the actor spoke openly about the turbulent college years that nearly derailed his future.
Harrison Ford's 'Years of Mistakes and Frustration'
Before becoming one of the most recognizable actors in the world, Ford admitted he had been drifting through life, partying, struggling academically and making what he now sees as deeply poor decisions.
His appearance came as the grizzled A-lister continues promoting the latest series of Apple TV+'s Shrinking while increasingly reflecting on his career, legacy, and activism.
One source close to the actor told us Ford's honesty caught many in the audience off guard because of his famously guarded public persona.
The insider added, "Harrison has always cultivated this image of being tough, cool, and almost untouchable, so hearing him openly admit he felt lost and directionless in his younger years genuinely surprised people. He wanted students to understand that even someone who became one of Hollywood's biggest stars spent years feeling like he was wasting his potential.
"He was essentially telling the audience that success did not come from confidence or certainty. It came after years of mistakes, frustration, and feeling disconnected from who he really was. A lot of fans were shocked to hear him speak so bluntly about how chaotic his life had become before acting gave him purpose."
Acting Saved Harrison Ford From 'Riotous Living'
During the speech, Ford admitted to his wild days before he fell into acting: "I was squandering my life in riotous living."
The movie star explained by his junior year in college, his grades were in serious trouble, prompting him to search for what he believed would be an easy class to help salvage his academic standing.
He enrolled in a drama course expecting to avoid hard work by taking a backstage role.
Ford said he assumed he would simply end up with "work at the box office" or building sets, but instead discovered a passion that has transformed his life. The Oscar-nominated actor soon found himself immersed in theater productions and surrounded by people he had once dismissed.
He recalled: "My classmates were people I had previously discounted as geeks and misfits. But I soon realized I was a geek and a misfit.
"I had found my fit. These were my people."
'Star Wars' Breakthrough
Ford described acting as the first experience that allowed him to overcome his shyness and insecurities.
He said stepping into costume and character gave him the confidence he had never possessed in everyday life.
Ford added, "I began to find myself onstage, pretending to be someone else. I had always seen myself as shy, but hiding in character and costume and makeup, I had a freedom, a bravery I had never felt before."
After performing in summer theater productions, Ford moved to California before graduating, following the head of his theater department west in pursuit of acting opportunities.
Success did not come quickly. For years, he relied on carpentry work to support his family while struggling to secure meaningful acting roles.
Ford admitted that during his first 15 years in Hollywood, he landed only "four or five" parts before finally breaking through as Han Solo in Star Wars.
He said the role changed his life, allowing him to fully pursue his artistic ambitions while eventually leading him toward environmental activism through Conservation International.
Ford told the students, "I didn't want to be a poster boy for the cause.
"I wanted to be part of the work, so I was invited to join the board some 35 years ago, and that's why I stand here now before you: to represent for nature, the source of life itself."
As he closed the speech, Ford urged graduates to embrace every opportunity life offers.
"What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing that you haven't fully lived it?" he asked. "Congratulations. Go change the world."