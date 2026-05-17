EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford Stuns Students With Admission About His Party Days as He Heads for 84th Birthday

The Hollywood veteran – set to celebrate his 84th birthday in July – made the admission while addressing more than 14,000 undergraduate students at Arizona State University this week, where the actor spoke openly about the turbulent college years that nearly derailed his future.

Harrison Ford has confessed he was "squandering" his life before discovering acting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Before becoming one of the most recognizable actors in the world, Ford admitted he had been drifting through life, partying, struggling academically and making what he now sees as deeply poor decisions.

His appearance came as the grizzled A-lister continues promoting the latest series of Apple TV+'s Shrinking while increasingly reflecting on his career, legacy, and activism.

One source close to the actor told us Ford's honesty caught many in the audience off guard because of his famously guarded public persona.

The insider added, "Harrison has always cultivated this image of being tough, cool, and almost untouchable, so hearing him openly admit he felt lost and directionless in his younger years genuinely surprised people. He wanted students to understand that even someone who became one of Hollywood's biggest stars spent years feeling like he was wasting his potential.

"He was essentially telling the audience that success did not come from confidence or certainty. It came after years of mistakes, frustration, and feeling disconnected from who he really was. A lot of fans were shocked to hear him speak so bluntly about how chaotic his life had become before acting gave him purpose."