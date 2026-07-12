EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Renew Wedding Vows in Secret Ceremony to Celebrate 16th Anniversary

"Apparently, it was a simple but beautiful ceremony that was held on their [Wyoming] ranch," a source said. "Just a handful of loved ones were present for the special day."

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in memorable fashion — by renewing their vows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After meeting at the 2002 Golden Globes, the Shrinking star, 83, and the Ally McBeal alum, 61, originally tied the knot on June 15, 2010, with fewer than six people reportedly in attendance for those New Mexico nuptials.

"They're one of the happiest couples in showbiz, and in a world where so many others are either stumbling along, faking it or finding it impossible to last the test of time, that's an amazing accomplishment," said the source.

"They're very proud of themselves, and with good reason."