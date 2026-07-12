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Home > Entertainment > Harrison Ford
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EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Renew Wedding Vows in Secret Ceremony to Celebrate 16th Anniversary

Photo of Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Source: MEGA

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart renewed their wedding vows.

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July 12 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in memorable fashion — by renewing their vows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Apparently, it was a simple but beautiful ceremony that was held on their [Wyoming] ranch," a source said. "Just a handful of loved ones were present for the special day."

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Inside Their Lasting Marriage

Photo of Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood couple renewed their wedding vows during a memorable ceremony.

After meeting at the 2002 Golden Globes, the Shrinking star, 83, and the Ally McBeal alum, 61, originally tied the knot on June 15, 2010, with fewer than six people reportedly in attendance for those New Mexico nuptials.

"They're one of the happiest couples in showbiz, and in a world where so many others are either stumbling along, faking it or finding it impossible to last the test of time, that's an amazing accomplishment," said the source.

"They're very proud of themselves, and with good reason."

Harrison's Marriage Secret

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Back in 2020, the Oscar-nominated actor offered a glimpse into the secret of his enduring marriage.

At the time, while marking a decade of wedded bliss with Calista, Harrison told Parade magazine with a smile: "Don't talk."

He then added, "Nod your head."

The couple dated for nearly a decade before deciding to tie the knot.

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