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EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Glassman Says Jon Gosselin Romance Ruined Her Life

Hailey Glassman claims her past romance with Jon Gosselin devastated her life and left lasting scars.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Glassman has claimed her past romance with Jon Gosselin devastated her life and left lasting scars.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Real Housewives of New York City newcomer Hailey Glassman, who dated the father of eight, Jon Gosselin, shortly after his split from his control-freak wife, Kate Gosselin, said he changed the course of her life – for the worse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hailey was only 22 in June 2009 when she began a romance with the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, who was 10 years older. His then-wife Kate, the mother of his twin daughters and sextuplets, announced their divorce that same month.

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Hailey Denies Breaking Up Jon's Marriage

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Hailey Glassman said her brief romance with Jon Gosselin changed her life for the worse.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Glassman said her brief romance with Jon Gosselin changed her life for the worse.

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She insisted she did not break up Jon and Kate's marriage.

"They were already separated, but the public didn't know," she explained.

The now-39-year-old says that if not for the media frenzy surrounding the relationship, which lasted only four months, "my life would be completely different today.

"I would have never chosen a life based on safety and survival," she said. "I didn't choose a life that I wanted for myself, I chose a life to be safe. I needed to protect myself and my soul."

Jon was "best friends" with her mother even before he had a show on TLC, Hailey said. So after the couple split, Jon moved in with them.

"So a friendship turned into more," she shared.

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'Homewrecking Hailey' Scandal 'Ruined My Life'

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Kate Gosselin announced her divorce from Jon Gosselin in June 2009.
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin announced her divorce from Jon Gosselin in June 2009.

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But then a photo of Hailey and Jon together on her dad's yacht went viral.

"And they were like, 'Jon with mystery woman.' So it became this whole, 'Homewrecking Hailey, she ruined a family of eight,'" Hailey said. "That was never the story, but remember the media doesn't post the truth."

"It's almost like, if you could rewind your life in time and pinpoint that one moment where a piece of you died, but there was no funeral for you. That whole ordeal ruined my life," she added.

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Hailey Reveals Details of Her Unconventional Marriage

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Glassman revealed her nontraditional marriage to Rubin allows her to date other women.
Source: MEGA

Glassman revealed her nontraditional marriage to Rubin allows her to date other women.

She explained it was behind her decision to go into public relations, so her "misfortune could be someone's survival guide someday."

She also revealed she would never have married her current husband, Rubin, 15 years ago if not for the scandal with Jon.

Hailey added she and Rubin, whose last name is being kept private, have a nontraditional marriage – she has her own pied-à-terre and is allowed to date other women, but not men.

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