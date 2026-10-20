EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Glassman Says Jon Gosselin Romance Ruined Her Life

She insisted she did not break up Jon and Kate's marriage.

"They were already separated, but the public didn't know," she explained.

The now-39-year-old says that if not for the media frenzy surrounding the relationship, which lasted only four months, "my life would be completely different today.

"I would have never chosen a life based on safety and survival," she said. "I didn't choose a life that I wanted for myself, I chose a life to be safe. I needed to protect myself and my soul."

Jon was "best friends" with her mother even before he had a show on TLC, Hailey said. So after the couple split, Jon moved in with them.

"So a friendship turned into more," she shared.