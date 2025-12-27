Your tip
Hailee Steinfeld
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hailee Steinfeld Pushes Josh Allen Toward Life After Football — Buffalo's Quarterback Says Marriage Opened His Eyes to 'a Future Beyond the NFL'

Photo of Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen
Source: MEGA

Josh Allen is already thinking about life after football thanks to Hailee Steinfeld.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Sure, Josh Allen would love to make it to the Super Bowl, but the QB, 29, says his eyes have been opened to a future beyond the NFL by his new bride, Hailee Steinfeld, 28, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'I AM More than a Football Player'

Photo of Hailee Steinfeld
Source: MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld has influenced Josh Allen as he reflects on life beyond the NFL.

"Maybe I am more than a football player," he told ESPN, adding, "My whole dream as a kid has been to be in this position... but there is life after it as well."

The current season is Allen's first of a six-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, but a source said the star player's next chapter may also include starting a family with Steinfeld.

Baby on the Way

Photo of Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen
Source: MEGA

Allen and Steinfeld envision parenthood as their relationship deepens.

"They feel like it will happen organically. Hailee fits her schedule around Josh's, and when the season's over, he travels with her. They're more in love than ever, and they're confident it's their destiny to become parents."

And their dream came true as earlier this month, as the famous couple revealed they are expecting. The actress announced her pregnancy news in her Substack newsletter, as she posted 29 favorite moments from the past year in honor of her 29th birthday.

At the end of her list, the Oscar-nominated movie star included a video that announced her pregnancy.

The pair also posted a video on Instagram soon after, as Allen is seen kissing Steinfeld's pregnant belly.

