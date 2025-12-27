EXCLUSIVE: Hailee Steinfeld Pushes Josh Allen Toward Life After Football — Buffalo's Quarterback Says Marriage Opened His Eyes to 'a Future Beyond the NFL'

"They feel like it will happen organically. Hailee fits her schedule around Josh's, and when the season's over, he travels with her. They're more in love than ever, and they're confident it's their destiny to become parents."

And their dream came true as earlier this month, as the famous couple revealed they are expecting. The actress announced her pregnancy news in her Substack newsletter, as she posted 29 favorite moments from the past year in honor of her 29th birthday.

At the end of her list, the Oscar-nominated movie star included a video that announced her pregnancy.

The pair also posted a video on Instagram soon after, as Allen is seen kissing Steinfeld's pregnant belly.