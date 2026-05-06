Gypsy Rose Blanchard Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss in Tiny Bikini — After Denying Use of GLP-1 Medications
May 6 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is heating up for summer, flaunting her stunning 35-pound weight loss in a sultry, curve-hugging bikini, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The convicted killer has claimed she didn't shed the weight with the use of GLP1's, and has been reveling in showing off her new figure on social media, looking unrecognizable from the inmate who was released from prison more than two years ago.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Flaunts Her Bathing Suit Body
"Slow moments, warm sun, and the man who makes life beautiful," Blanchard captioned the May 6 post, rocking a white Hollister bikini with blue hibiscus patterns while cuddled up to partner Ken Urker.
The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star also included a selfie of her toned legs while stretching out next to a pool.
"You look great in that swimsuit," one fan gushed in the comments.
"You look absolutely stunning, and your smile is so warm and contagious!" a second person raved.
A third fan told Blanchard, "You look so amazing...I'm so proud of you and so happy for making a life for yourself."
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Rocked a Hooters Uniform
The latest body-baring photo comes on the heels of Blanchard donning a Hooters waitress uniform for a fun video in early April.
She wore the iconic white tank top and bright orange short-shorts, along with glam makeup, turning around to hold a plate of chicken as "What my man expects when we're having chicken for dinner" appeared on the screen, referring to Urker.
The video then cut to the makeup-free reality star wearing baggy gray sweats and holding the same plate of food, as Blanchard wrote in the caption, "Expectation VS reality. Sending love to all the Hooters gals out there!"
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Dropped 35 Pounds Since Getting Out of Prison
Blanchard credited her dramatic slimdown to a total lifestyle overhaul after her December 2023 prison release, swapping inmate meals for healthier choices.
The controversial figure served about 8.5 years of a 10-year sentence for her role in the 2015 murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, before reentering the spotlight in a major way.
Gyspy quickly took to social media and landed a reality show about her life beyond bars. She also became a first-time mom nearly one year after getting out of prison, as Gypsy and Urker welcomed their daughter, Aurora, on December 28, 2024.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Weight Loss Came From 'Life Circumstances'
Gyspy proudly boasted to fans in March that she now weighs a slim 108.2 pounds. Not only did she lose all of her pregnancy weight, but she also shed the pounds she gained while in prison.
"My weight loss came from life circumstances," the Time to Stand author began in the caption while wearing just a sports bra.
"I’m not gatekeeping ... After being released two years ago, my lifestyle changed a lot, from commissary junk food to home-cooked meals and trying new foods," she continued.
"I don't follow a workout routine (though I’d love one), I don’t limit my diet, and I don’t use GLP-1. I wasn’t actively trying to lose weight… my whole life just changed and adjusted to freedom," Blanchard gushed.