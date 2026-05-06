Gypsy Rose Blanchard Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss in Tiny Bikini — After Denying Use of GLP-1 Medications

The convicted killer has claimed she didn't shed the weight with the use of GLP1's, and has been reveling in showing off her new figure on social media, looking unrecognizable from the inmate who was released from prison more than two years ago.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is heating up for summer, flaunting her stunning 35-pound weight loss in a sultry, curve-hugging bikini, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Slow moments, warm sun, and the man who makes life beautiful," Blanchard captioned the May 6 post, rocking a white Hollister bikini with blue hibiscus patterns while cuddled up to partner Ken Urker.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star also included a selfie of her toned legs while stretching out next to a pool.

"You look great in that swimsuit," one fan gushed in the comments.

"You look absolutely stunning, and your smile is so warm and contagious!" a second person raved.

A third fan told Blanchard, "You look so amazing...I'm so proud of you and so happy for making a life for yourself."