Gymnastics Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Students Likely Has More Victims: Report

“There has been some recent development in a court case, based in Texas that has mentioned Leaps & Bounds in the media, and we would like to address some details of the so-called connections between Leaps & Bounds and Mr. Mike Spiller. Mike Spiller led staff training with members of our summer camp staff in 2017 and 2019. He never was employed at Leaps & Bounds as a coach or staff member, and never worked with any of our students. As a concerned community member, we are watching the case and are interested in the outcome of justice. We can’t comment on what has or has not happened in other places, only our facility. In our facility, anyone who works with our students is background checked and also submits personal and professional references. We are very cautious about who works with our children. We have been a part of the Livingston Parish community for 24 years. We love and protect our children," Leaps & Bounds said in a statement.