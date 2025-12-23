EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Savaged Over Claim She Only Took Raunchy Role Alongside Timothée Chalamet to 'Be Close to Her Children'

But her explanation has been met with huge mockery online following the circulation of paparazzi photographs taken last year showing Paltrow kissing Chalamet, 29, during filming in Central Park.

The images went viral, fueling jokes about how Paltrow had only returned to film primarily to work closely with the younger star.

Social media users have now mocked the idea that proximity to her children was the sole motivation, with some accusing her of downplaying the film's sexual content.

Paltrow previously addressed the attention surrounding the scenes, saying the public nature of the shoot made them unavoidable.

She said: "Honestly, when you shoot in Central Park, there are so many paparazzi around you're just trying to focus on what you're doing. My daughter thought it was very bad-a-- and my son was like, 'Mom, my God, this is too much.'"