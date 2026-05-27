EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow On-Set Sex Scandal — Why Goop Founder Has Been Dragged Into Huge Bust-Up Over Use of Intimacy Coordinators

His comments came after Paltrow, 53, revealed she had asked an intimacy coordinator to "step back" while filming intimate scenes opposite Timothée Chalamet, 30, in their recent hit drama Marty Supreme.

A television insider told us, "This has become one of the most divisive arguments in Hollywood. Russell thinks stars like Gwyneth are speaking from a position of enormous power, while actors with less status often rely on intimacy coordinators to feel safe and protected."

Davies did not hold back while discussing performers who argue that intimacy coordinators interfere with creativity during filming.

He spat: "There's been a rash recently of very famous actors saying you don't need intimacy coordinators."