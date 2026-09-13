EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Brad Pitt Admission 'Sparks Husband Rage'

The pair became engaged in 1996 but separated in June 1997, with Paltrow later saying she was not ready for marriage.

She is now married to producer Brad Falchuk, 55, while Pitt remains her friend.

Speaking on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Paltrow said: "I think the press aspect and all that makes it feel larger than life in a way. You have to carry this faux cultural importance piece, this extra burden and this extra shame that it didn't work out."

Her remarks have renewed attention on the way the highly publicized breakup affected her – and one source revealed Paltrow's husband's reaction to her confession: "Brad understands that Gwyneth has a history before him, but hearing her describe Brad Pitt as a great guy she still loves is bound to be uncomfortable for any husband."

The insider claimed, "Gwyneth's comments were about the emotional impact of being so young and having such a public break-up. She wasn't trying to reopen the relationship, but that distinction may not make the remarks any easier for Brad to hear, and he can't help be raging she is piling praise on her other Brad.

"There is no suggestion Gwyneth wants Brad Pitt back. She has a completely different life now, but speaking so warmly about an ex-fiancé can inevitably create tension at home.

"Gwyneth was explaining how overwhelming the relationship became under the glare of the press. Her comments were reflective rather than romantic, but they have inevitably brought the old relationship back into the spotlight."