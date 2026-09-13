EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Brad Pitt Admission 'Sparks Husband Rage'
Sept. 13 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken about the lasting emotional impact of her breakup with Brad Pitt, saying the intense public scrutiny surrounding their engagement left her carrying an "extra burden" and "extra shame" when the relationship ended – and sources have told RadarOnline.com her husband is "raging" over her latest candid admission.
Paltrow, 53, met Pitt, 62, on the set of Se7en in 1994, when she was about 22 and he was 31.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband 'Raging' Over Comments?
The pair became engaged in 1996 but separated in June 1997, with Paltrow later saying she was not ready for marriage.
She is now married to producer Brad Falchuk, 55, while Pitt remains her friend.
Speaking on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Paltrow said: "I think the press aspect and all that makes it feel larger than life in a way. You have to carry this faux cultural importance piece, this extra burden and this extra shame that it didn't work out."
Her remarks have renewed attention on the way the highly publicized breakup affected her – and one source revealed Paltrow's husband's reaction to her confession: "Brad understands that Gwyneth has a history before him, but hearing her describe Brad Pitt as a great guy she still loves is bound to be uncomfortable for any husband."
The insider claimed, "Gwyneth's comments were about the emotional impact of being so young and having such a public break-up. She wasn't trying to reopen the relationship, but that distinction may not make the remarks any easier for Brad to hear, and he can't help be raging she is piling praise on her other Brad.
"There is no suggestion Gwyneth wants Brad Pitt back. She has a completely different life now, but speaking so warmly about an ex-fiancé can inevitably create tension at home.
"Gwyneth was explaining how overwhelming the relationship became under the glare of the press. Her comments were reflective rather than romantic, but they have inevitably brought the old relationship back into the spotlight."
'Love at First Sight' Brad Pitt Bombshell
Paltrow added that her relationship with Pitt began with an immediate connection while they were making Se7en.
She recalled: "I met him on set and like we had like kind of a love-at-first-sight thing. It was pretty awesome. It was really fun."
Paltrow also recalled being young and working around the world as her acting career developed.
"I was just young, and we were working all over different parts of the world," the Oscar winner said. The actress also acknowledged the "heady" nature of being involved with one of Hollywood's biggest stars.
She said: "There was an aspect of it that was very heady. I was very young, and he was this beautiful movie star."
Gwyneth Paltrow on Brad Pitt: 'He's a Great Guy'
Those close to Paltrow have described the breakup as a formative experience, with the actress having to deal not only with the end of a relationship but also the intense public interest in what had happened.
Paltrow has since built a different life, founding lifestyle company Goop and marrying Falchuk. She has two children, Apple, 22, and Moses, 20, with her former husband Chris Martin, 49.
Despite the passage of almost three decades, Paltrow has spoken warmly about Pitt.
She said of her former fiancé: "(He's a) great guy and I love him."
Split Was 'The Right Thing'
Paltrow previously discussed the breakup on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2023, saying that ending the engagement had been "the right thing at that time," despite leaving her "totally heartbroken."
Paltrow said: "There were a number of things that had happened; he was nine years older than me – he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it, and I was kind of all over the place."