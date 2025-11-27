EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Inner Circle and Business Associates Into a Spin With Brutal Admissions About Declining State of Her Mental Health

The actress and entrepreneur, 53, used a new episode of her The Goop podcast to reveal she has been battling severe anxiety linked, she believes, to a "hormonal phase of life."

Gwyneth Paltrow has sent her inner circle and business partners into a spin after publicly detailing the worsening anxiety she says has upended her life for the first time – prompting what sources told RadarOnline.com is "urgent concern" for her wellbeing and the stability of her wellness brand, Goop.

Paltrow revealed she suffers from severe anxiety for the first time.

Paltrow, who has long spoken about health and aging through her company's platform, described symptoms that have intensified over the past two years and now include heart palpitations, intrusive thoughts, and sudden dread upon waking.

Those close to her now say her unusually stark admissions have "sent shockwaves" through her personal and professional circles, where some fear the toll on her mental health could have wider consequences.

Paltrow said: "I have a lot of anxiety for the very first time in my life, which is just a symptom of hormonal changes."

She added: "I think it's an oestrogen dominance thing. It makes you really anxious."

The Goop founder said the experience feels multifaceted. "So part of it is physiological, part of it is psychological, part of it's emotional, and part of it's public life," she added.