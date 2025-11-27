EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Inner Circle and Business Associates Into a Spin With Brutal Admissions About Declining State of Her Mental Health
Nov. 27 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow has sent her inner circle and business partners into a spin after publicly detailing the worsening anxiety she says has upended her life for the first time – prompting what sources told RadarOnline.com is "urgent concern" for her wellbeing and the stability of her wellness brand, Goop.
The actress and entrepreneur, 53, used a new episode of her The Goop podcast to reveal she has been battling severe anxiety linked, she believes, to a "hormonal phase of life."
Worsening Anxiety Symptoms
Paltrow, who has long spoken about health and aging through her company's platform, described symptoms that have intensified over the past two years and now include heart palpitations, intrusive thoughts, and sudden dread upon waking.
Those close to her now say her unusually stark admissions have "sent shockwaves" through her personal and professional circles, where some fear the toll on her mental health could have wider consequences.
Paltrow said: "I have a lot of anxiety for the very first time in my life, which is just a symptom of hormonal changes."
She added: "I think it's an oestrogen dominance thing. It makes you really anxious."
The Goop founder said the experience feels multifaceted. "So part of it is physiological, part of it is psychological, part of it's emotional, and part of it's public life," she added.
Weight of Public Scrutiny
Paltrow, who grew up in the spotlight as the daughter of actors Blythe Danner and the late Bruce Paltrow, also said she has "lived a very intense life in the public eye" for decades and continues to feel the weight of scrutiny.
She went on: "And so I think whenever we're at the mercy of people's opinions and all the energy behind the opinions – I'm very sensitive, as most of us are – so I feel that and it kind of frays my nervous system."
Her symptoms have begun affecting her physically.
"The past couple of years, it's hit me so hard," she admitted.
"But I know there's something wrong because my cortisol (stress hormone)… like I'll get in bed exhausted and my heart will start to race."
Describing waking up "filled with dread," she added, "But it's never been who I am, so there's a lot of parts to it, but definitely there's a big nervous system component."
Family as a Calming Anchor
According to one source close to the actress, the shift has had dramatic impacts on those around her. "Her loved ones and colleagues have never seen her like this," the insider said.
"She is overwhelmed, exhausted, and clearly struggling. Her family is worried about how fast this has escalated."
Paltrow said small negative triggers feel magnified. She said a negative work email can be like a "slap in the face," while explaining she hopes to "rewire" her stress response.
She is currently working with two therapists, including a nervous-system specialist, while relying heavily on her husband, Brad Falchuk, her children, Apple and Moses, and her stepchildren.
"If we're under one roof, my nervous system calms down," she said.
Goop's Valuation Concerns
A second source with knowledge of Goop's leadership said colleagues are also uneasy.
"There's real worry that if she burns out, the company will suffer. Investors pay close attention to her mood. A serious breakdown would hit its valuation overnight," the insider claimed.
Paltrow, who is starring in Marty Supreme and The Politician, said she is trying to be "more intentional" with her time.
"I think I have a bit of ADD and I can really sort of get pulled in lots of directions," she said. "I would love to try to not do that so much and feel more grounded throughout the day."