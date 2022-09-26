'I'm Not A Sellout': Writer Exposes Ex-'Grey's Anatomy' Star Isaiah Washington Text Meltdown — Read The Messages

Park-Pettiford revealed back in March 2019 that he was "quitting" the Buffalo Soldiers project and taking his script with him, adding that he refused "to work with folks who are buddying up with the NRA and trying to take money from the gun industry."

The Friday tweet sparked a response from Washington two days later, mentioning Park-Pettiford's deceased sibling in a follow-up tweet, furthering tension between them.

"Dylan is a coward [and] a failure, who has blocked me, because he refuses to deal with the murder of his own brother," wrote Washington. "He needs someone like me to hang [his misguided] anger on. I invited him into my home and this is the thanks I get for believing in his talent."