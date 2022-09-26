'I'm Not A Sellout': Writer Exposes Ex-'Grey's Anatomy' Star Isaiah Washington Text Meltdown — Read The Messages
Former Grey's Anatomy star Isaiah Washington is feuding with a former screenwriter who explained why they have been at odds in a series of scathing tweets, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Damn the internet just reminded me of something that could've been. But I wasn't willing to compromise my morals for a few bucks," Dylan Park-Pettiford tweeted last Friday, referring to a story he had written about the all-black 10th Cavalry.
Park-Pettiford revealed back in March 2019 that he was "quitting" the Buffalo Soldiers project and taking his script with him, adding that he refused "to work with folks who are buddying up with the NRA and trying to take money from the gun industry."
The Friday tweet sparked a response from Washington two days later, mentioning Park-Pettiford's deceased sibling in a follow-up tweet, furthering tension between them.
"Dylan is a coward [and] a failure, who has blocked me, because he refuses to deal with the murder of his own brother," wrote Washington. "He needs someone like me to hang [his misguided] anger on. I invited him into my home and this is the thanks I get for believing in his talent."
Washington's message outraged Park-Pettiford, who fired back that he "was going to keep it civil" until the mention of his dead brother. "Say another f---ing word and I'll drop screenshots," he doubled down.
In 2012, Park-Pettiford's brother was tragically gunned down while walking out of a grocery store.
Park-Pettiford then explained why he and Washington had a falling out, providing backstory on how they met as he detailed moving to L.A. in 2016 to pursue his writing aspirations.
"One night, a complete stranger DMs me," he wrote about a message from Washington, noting that a friend said he could be a good industry connection, but he found it strange the actor would send him random photos in the middle of the night.
One message showed Washington smoking as he talked about being an undercover cop if he wasn't an actor "because I love watching those who are naughty at night."
"Like why tf are you texting me this at 1AM??" Park-Pettiford questioned.
Over time, Park-Pettiford had more questions.
"What I didn't find out til much later was that he was no longer on Grey's because he was a homophobe who couldn't stop calling his co-worker a f-----. Which in hindsight explains his behavior," Park-Pettiford continued.
He said after they grew a rapport, Park-Pettiford challenged Washington and asked him about why he got fired, which the actor chalked up to an "honest mistake."
Park-Pettiford said he had made his own mistakes in life so he moved on until he allegedly noticed more concerning behavior.
"I don't bounce because this Buffalo soldier project that I wrote and was to direct has legs. It got funded, a fantastic cast is attached, and we're in pre-pro getting ready to shoot in Oregon and Arizona. I figure I can tough it out," he continued.
They later got an influx of cash to fund the project, according to Park-Pettiford, revealing he asked where it came from only to find out a sizable portion was from the NRA.
That was the straw that broke the camel's back, adding that he refused to be a "sellout."
Washington, for his part, was defending himself via Twitter and also voicing his own frustrations with having his name dragged into social media drama.
"He's a joke and I can't take him seriously," the Corsicana star wrote in one tweet.