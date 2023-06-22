Home > Exclusives > divorce Exclusive 'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd Officially Single After Judge Signs Off on Divorce, Still Hashing Out Support Deal Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Jun. 22 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd is back on the market after a judge granted him a divorce — but the actor and his ex-wife Arielle are still working out a deal over support and the division of their property, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week where a Los Angeles Superior Court judge terminated the parties’ marital status, and “the parties are restored to the status of single persons.”

The judge made it official on June 20. The order said the remaining issues of child support, custody and property have yet to be finalized. Per the filing, Kevin and Arielle signed a prenuptial agreement on November 20, 2017.

The order did note that a decision has yet to be made on whether Arielle has an interest in Kevin’s SAG/Producers Pension plan. Further, the filing appears to hint that a fight may be brewing over the prenup.

It noted, “Both parties' respective claims and contentions with regard to the enforceability of the Premarital Agreement are expressly preserved, and nothing in this Stipulated Judgment is a waiver, concession, and/or release of any such claims or contentions.” Arielle filed for divorce in December 2022 after 5 years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In her filing, she requested joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, Aiden and Nava. Arielle also asked that her last name be restored to her maiden name, Goldrath. She listed the year of marriage as 2017 but said the date of separation was “TBD.”

The divorce came 4 months after Kevin announced they were splitting on social media. He told his fans, “I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul-searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us."

He added, “Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other."