LIVE BLOG: Manhunt Intensifying for 'Devil in the Ozarks' After Convicted Killer Escapes Prison

A multi-day manhunt is underway for former Gateway police chief Grant Hardin, 56, who escaped from the North Central Unit medium security prison in Calico Rock, Arkansas, over the weekend. RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest on Hardin's whereabouts and what authorities know about the escaped murderer.

Hardin's Background

Source: Arkansas Department of Corrections Hardin was serving a decades-long sentence for rape and murder at the time of his escape.

A the time of his prison break on Sunday, May 25, Hardin – who is known locally as the "Devil in the Ozarks" – was serving a 30 sentence for rape and murder. Hardin was convicted in Benton County in 2017 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Gateway water department employee James Appleton, 59. The former police chief's DNA was entered into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System and returned a positive match for the 1997 rape of an elementary school teacher in Rogers, Arkansas. At the time of the rape, Hardin was working as a police officer in Eureka Springs, which is nearby Rogers. He was sentenced to 50 years for the crime.

Prison Break

Source: Arkansas Department of Corrections Authorities said Hardin fled prison by impersonating an officer 'in dress and manner.'

According to a court document, Hardin managed to flee the medium-security prison by impersonating an officer "in dress and manner." Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Rand Champion said the clothes Hardin was wearing at the time were not a standard inmate-issued uniform or correctional officer uniform – and authorities are still working to determine how Hardin came into possession of the clothing. He noted: "There's nothing inside the prison that looks like that, so that's one of the challenges we’re going through to find out what that was and how he was able to get that or manufacture it." Security camera footage captured Hardin leaving the facility at around 2:55 P.M. His escape was announced two hours later.

Ongoing Investigation

It remains unclear what type of assistance, if any, Hardin received once fleeing the correctional facility, which is in a rural part of the state. Search teams are utilizing canines, drones, and helicopters to comb through the area. Champion said of the search area: "Where this facility is located, the topography does provide challenges. At the same time, it kind of limits where he is able to get." On Tuesday, May 27, the Arkansas Department of Corrections confirmed: "An active search remains in effect involving a number of law enforcement agencies from across the state." Benton County prosecutor Bryan Sexton said of Hardin's escape: "As individuals go, there (are) very few people that have that many violent charges that they've been convicted of. "Our law enforcement partners in that part of the state are working hard to make sure they pick him up as quickly as possible and get him back in custody."

Locals Urged to Secures Homes

