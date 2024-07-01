The Award-winning Series 'Goombay Kids' Stands Out as a Unique Island Adventure Kids’ Show With a Whole Lot of Heart

The Nassau-born talent began her journey as a fashion model at the naïve age of 15 after being discovered by Elite Model Management NYC. This made her the first Bahamian model to sign with the agency, and she later got featured on top media outlets like Italian Vogue working with the likes of Steven Meisel and Peter Lindbergh. Stephanie K. Nihon has only seen an upward growth trend in her career since then.

After making significant strides in the fashion, media, and entertainment realms and recognizing that The Bahamas came with amazing talent that needed a global stage, she decided to dive deep into it and create Goombay Kids, a one-of-a-kind children’s TV series. From her network and the knowledge, she gained throughout the way she started it all from scratch in 2020 inspired by the talent she was developing at a local talent agency. As a mother of three little girls, Nihon felt a children’s show was the best way to include all ages of talent as well as send meaningful messaging for the next generation.