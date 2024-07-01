The Award-winning Series 'Goombay Kids' Stands Out as a Unique Island Adventure Kids’ Show With a Whole Lot of Heart
Over the years, the world of media and entertainment has provided audiences with diverse shows, series, films, and the like. However, there has been a noticable lack of live action kids shows that represent those of underrepresented regions, like the Caribbean. And one can only really count on fingers the number of meaningful or impactful live action children’s shows that were made. Amidst this, “Goombay Kids” comes as a breath of fresh air, changing the whole narrative of primary age kids’ entertainment for the better. All thanks to the creative and determined brain and soul behind it, Stephanie K. Nihon, a Bahamian, who has proven to be a trailblazer in the world of Caribbean entertainment and is dedicated to showcasing the talents of The Bahamas.
The Nassau-born talent began her journey as a fashion model at the naïve age of 15 after being discovered by Elite Model Management NYC. This made her the first Bahamian model to sign with the agency, and she later got featured on top media outlets like Italian Vogue working with the likes of Steven Meisel and Peter Lindbergh. Stephanie K. Nihon has only seen an upward growth trend in her career since then.
After making significant strides in the fashion, media, and entertainment realms and recognizing that The Bahamas came with amazing talent that needed a global stage, she decided to dive deep into it and create Goombay Kids, a one-of-a-kind children’s TV series. From her network and the knowledge, she gained throughout the way she started it all from scratch in 2020 inspired by the talent she was developing at a local talent agency. As a mother of three little girls, Nihon felt a children’s show was the best way to include all ages of talent as well as send meaningful messaging for the next generation.
Goombay Kids has become a cornerstone for authentic multicultural inclusion, providing a platform for the voices of the Caribbean while winning hearts and awards around the world. Stephanie K. Nihon felt that many Bahamians and Caribbean people feel they can never have the same opportunities as those in the rest of North America because of the passport they hold and she knew it did not have to be that way. Her commitment to her roots is evident through her relentless work starting with a Bahamian Talent and Modeling Agency in Nassau, where she worked for six years. She played an essential role in getting up to 30 models and actors signed with renowned global agencies to provide more representation for the Caribbean and The Bahamas in TV and films.
Today, she is the proud CEO of Goombay Kids Corp. and LFD Productions, which is all about building more industry and opportunities for the region. Goombay Kids Corp alone has employed over 350 locals and has now become a national pride. The island adventure television series for children aged 5-9 is now rated the #1 kids show in the Caribbean streaming on up to 25 platforms. It has already had four successful seasons, and the fifth season is in pre-production.
The latest season 4 shows Mama D’Lo, Protector of the Oceans, and island children who has spent enough time with the Goombay Kids to now know that they are the chosen ones, the conduits to bridge the human world and the Protector world. This fun filled season that just premiered on OurTV, Cable Bahamas is about to hit international distribution and has many fantastical characters as well as animated segments, claymation and original songs. A noticable emphasis on the importance of community values and environmental stewardship throughout. Season 1-3 is now reaching 160 million viewers across various platforms and they are now branching out into more animation, merchandise and book publishing.
Goombay Kids can boast the longest-running narrative episodic show to come out of The Bahamas, among many other firsts, it is also the first kids show in the Bahamas and the first live-action kids series out of the Caribbean to get a North American streaming deal. The series has already won 14 international awards, including making a name for itself at the Cannes World Film Festival and the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival.
Stephanie K. Nihon, is also the founder of The Cays Conference, an industry scouting event featuring top modeling and talent agents worldwide and successfully got 4 models and actors discovered by prestigious agencies. Her work and visionary ideas have made her a cultural ambassador and a beacon of hope for The Bahamas the Caribbean’s future in the global entertainment sector.