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Home > Exclusives > Goldie Hawn
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EXCLUSIVE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Code Blue 'I Do' — Actress' Health Scare Finally Pushes Longtime Couple to Make Commitment Official

goldie hawn kurt russell make commitment official
Source: MEGA

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reportedly make their longtime commitment official after a health scare.

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July 8 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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A terrifying health crisis pushed Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell to finally "wed" after 43 years together, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

The Hollywood lovebirds repeatedly vowed they'd never tie the knot, but Hawn, 80, was recently spotted sporting a sparkler on "that" finger.

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Health Scare Sparked Wedding

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Goldie Hawn reportedly decided to marry Kurt Russell after a health scare, according to an insider.
Source: Lisa OConnor/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Goldie Hawn reportedly decided to marry Kurt Russell after a health scare, according to an insider.

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"She got sick not long ago and was seriously worried she might not make it," said a source.

"That's when she decided it was time to marry Kurt. They even whipped up a $200 million prenup in time, and they had the equivalent of a 'deathbed wedding,' even though it turned out she wasn't dying and went on to make a full recovery."

The two met while filming Disney's 1968 live-action movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band – and fell in love 17 years later while filming the rom-com Swing Shift.

Russell, 75, once recalled: "By then, both of us had been through divorces. We hit it off and agreed, 'Let's have fun until we don't.' It's been 43 years."

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Love Only Grew Stronger

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Russell said he and Hawn chose not to marry for decades because they wanted to choose each other every day.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Russell said he and Hawn chose not to marry for decades because they wanted to choose each other every day.

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The Laugh-In alum added: "We thought that by getting married that was actually going to take something from both of us that we didn't want. We wanted to choose each other every day."

Today, their blended family includes Hawn's kids from her first marriage, Oliver and Kate Hudson, Russell's son Boston from his first marriage, their son Wyatt, 39, and seven grandchildren.

The two remain deeply in love, insiders said, and reconsidered their no-marriage choice when Hawn reportedly suffered a health scare.

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Marriage Made Love Even Stronger

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Insiders claimed Hawn and Russell's reported marriage has strengthened their relationship after 43 years together.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Insiders claimed Hawn and Russell's reported marriage has strengthened their relationship after 43 years together.

Happily, Hawn – who appeared to wear a wedding ring at the London premiere of Wyatt's film Disclosure Day recently – is "doing fine right now," the insider told RadarOnline.com.

"In hindsight there wasn't any real need to tie the knot with Russell, but Hawn doesn't regret her decision, even though she swore for years that she didn't need a piece of paper to be happy.

"She and Kurt always thought marriage would change everything," said the source. "That was their biggest fear and the reason they never went through with a wedding.

"As it turns out, it's strengthened them to a point that they're more in love and stronger than ever," added the insider. "They wish they'd done it years ago."

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