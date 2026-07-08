EXCLUSIVE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Code Blue 'I Do' — Actress' Health Scare Finally Pushes Longtime Couple to Make Commitment Official

"She got sick not long ago and was seriously worried she might not make it," said a source.

"That's when she decided it was time to marry Kurt. They even whipped up a $200 million prenup in time, and they had the equivalent of a 'deathbed wedding,' even though it turned out she wasn't dying and went on to make a full recovery."

The two met while filming Disney's 1968 live-action movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band – and fell in love 17 years later while filming the rom-com Swing Shift.

Russell, 75, once recalled: "By then, both of us had been through divorces. We hit it off and agreed, 'Let's have fun until we don't.' It's been 43 years."