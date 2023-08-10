Freak Accident Tragedy: South Carolina Teen Killed by Falling Tree's GoFundMe Surpasses $2k Goal For Funeral
The tragic death of a teenage high school football star from Anderson, South Carolina, has rocked the community, leaving a family in shock and heartbreak while loved ones gather funds to cover unforeseen costs.
Evan Kinley, 15, was killed in an instant when a tree fell on him during a severe storm on August 7 while stopping by his grandparent's house located along Arnold Drive near Kings Road. The coroner said he was getting out of his car around 5:00 PM and at the entrance of the garage when a large tree was uprooted and suddenly tipped over.
The beloved student was pronounced dead at the scene and a fundraiser was soon after launched on behalf of his mother, Sharlie Kinley, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Evan was described as "a very loving and giving child that was taken too soon" in a tragedy no one could have anticipated. His birthday was coming up on September 11.
Kinley's death was ruled as accidental, resulting from severe weather.
The GoFundMe noted that initial funds would be used to cover lost wages for Evans father, Chris Kinley, and family "as this passing was completely unexpected."
"We want everyone to know that Evan was a huge fan of Jesus. He loved Jesus and followed his word strongly! He is definitely in heaven. And he will be so greatly missed," Chris told television station WHNS of his son, who proudly served as a volunteer junior firefighter with Broadway Fire Department.
His obituary said Evan was an avid outdoorsman who very much enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also had a passion for cars.
- Desperate Search for Answers After Top New York Cancer Doc’s Murder-Suicide: Shot Her Baby and Then Turned Gun on Herself in Ghastly Horror
- Possible Link Between Pop Smoke's Murder and the Dead Body Found in Malibu Barrel, Police Investigate
- Indiana Mom of Two Dies After Drinking Too Much Water During Family Trip: 'Four Bottles in 20 Minutes'
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, and additional support staff members will serve at TL Hanna tomorrow to help students and staff process this tragedy," Anderson School District 5 shared in a statement. "Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow."
In an update shared on August 8, the GoFundMe organizer noted that funeral costs had already been covered after $3,780 had been raised, surpassing the original $2k goal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
45 donations had poured in, one of which was from a former teacher. The organizer said any further donations would go toward the Kinley's unexpected costs and lost wages.
His funeral services will be held this Saturday.