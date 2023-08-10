Your tip
Freak Accident Tragedy: South Carolina Teen Killed by Falling Tree's GoFundMe Surpasses $2k Goal For Funeral

The tragic death of a teenage high school football star from Anderson, South Carolina, has rocked the community, leaving a family in shock and heartbreak while loved ones gather funds to cover unforeseen costs.

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed in an instant when a tree fell on him during a severe storm on August 7 while stopping by his grandparent's house located along Arnold Drive near Kings Road. The coroner said he was getting out of his car around 5:00 PM and at the entrance of the garage when a large tree was uprooted and suddenly tipped over.

evankinley fb
Source: facebook

The beloved student was pronounced dead at the scene and a fundraiser was soon after launched on behalf of his mother, Sharlie Kinley, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Evan was described as "a very loving and giving child that was taken too soon" in a tragedy no one could have anticipated. His birthday was coming up on September 11.

Kinley's death was ruled as accidental, resulting from severe weather.

evan kinley tree fox carolina
Source: fox carolina

The GoFundMe noted that initial funds would be used to cover lost wages for Evans father, Chris Kinley, and family "as this passing was completely unexpected."

"We want everyone to know that Evan was a huge fan of Jesus. He loved Jesus and followed his word strongly! He is definitely in heaven. And he will be so greatly missed," Chris told television station WHNS of his son, who proudly served as a volunteer junior firefighter with Broadway Fire Department.

His obituary said Evan was an avid outdoorsman who very much enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also had a passion for cars.

evan kinley fb
Source: facebook

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, and additional support staff members will serve at TL Hanna tomorrow to help students and staff process this tragedy," Anderson School District 5 shared in a statement. "Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow."

In an update shared on August 8, the GoFundMe organizer noted that funeral costs had already been covered after $3,780 had been raised, surpassing the original $2k goal.

evankinley foxcarolina
Source: fox carolina

45 donations had poured in, one of which was from a former teacher. The organizer said any further donations would go toward the Kinley's unexpected costs and lost wages.

His funeral services will be held this Saturday.

