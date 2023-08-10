Freak Accident Tragedy: South Carolina Teen Killed by Falling Tree's GoFundMe Surpasses $2k Goal For Funeral

The tragic death of a teenage high school football star from Anderson, South Carolina, has rocked the community, leaving a family in shock and heartbreak while loved ones gather funds to cover unforeseen costs.

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed in an instant when a tree fell on him during a severe storm on August 7 while stopping by his grandparent's house located along Arnold Drive near Kings Road. The coroner said he was getting out of his car around 5:00 PM and at the entrance of the garage when a large tree was uprooted and suddenly tipped over.