EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' in 'Absolute Meltdown Mode' — Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos 'Panicking' as Execs Plot Anchor Swap After Ratings Drop
Dec. 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Panicked bigwigs at ABC's Good Morning America just held an emergency, closed‑door crisis meeting after losing the show's long‑held No. 1 ratings position to NBC rival Today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources described the atmosphere as "absolute meltdown mode," with executives becoming increasingly frantic as they unpack how Today surged and GMA cratered during the Disney‑YouTube TV blackout.
'Nobody Is Safe'
For the first time in years, tipsters say, even the most sacred names at GMA – including Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos – are no longer untouchable.
Sources said scrambling producers are floating dramatic options: a total anchor reshuffle, a new editorial direction and possibly bringing in "fresh, younger energy" to revive the show.
An insider shared: "If leadership wants a shake‑up, nobody is safe."
Rivals Gloat Over 'GMA' Decline
Meanwhile, at the Peacock Network's 30 Rock, Today staffers are said to be gleefully watching the competition's collapse.
"GMA didn't just lose," an NBC insider said. "They handed Today the crown."
According to other sources, ABC News honchos are blaming the GMA ratings dip on its three‑week absence from YouTube and insist they haven't had a separate sit-down about the recent decline.