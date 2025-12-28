Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Robin Roberts
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' in 'Absolute Meltdown Mode' — Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos 'Panicking' as Execs Plot Anchor Swap After Ratings Drop

gma meltdown mode roberts and stephanopoulos panic anchor swap
Source: MEGA

Ratings drop sparks panic at GMA as execs plot anchor swap with Roberts, Stephanopoulos uneasy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Panicked bigwigs at ABC's Good Morning America just held an emergency, closed‑door crisis meeting after losing the show's long‑held No. 1 ratings position to NBC rival Today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources described the atmosphere as "absolute meltdown mode," with executives becoming increasingly frantic as they unpack how Today surged and GMA cratered during the Disney‑YouTube TV blackout.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'Nobody Is Safe'

Article continues below advertisement
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos face renewed scrutiny as GMA leaders consider major on-air changes.
Source: ABC NEWS/YOUTUBE

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos face renewed scrutiny as 'GMA' leaders consider major on-air changes.

Article continues below advertisement

For the first time in years, tipsters say, even the most sacred names at GMA – including Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos – are no longer untouchable.

Sources said scrambling producers are floating dramatic options: a total anchor reshuffle, a new editorial direction and possibly bringing in "fresh, younger energy" to revive the show.

An insider shared: "If leadership wants a shake‑up, nobody is safe."

Article continues below advertisement

Rivals Gloat Over 'GMA' Decline

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Kameron Gilchrist, 25, allegedly sprayed blood that contained HIV into the eyes of two hospital workers.

EXCLUSIVE: Emergency Room Horror — 'HIV-Positive' Suspect Accused of Targeting Hospital Workers With Infected Blood

Split photos of Prince Harry and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Issuing Brutal Meghan Markle Ultimatum to Prince Harry' if Exiled Duke Truly Wants Back in the Royal Fold

Article continues below advertisement
NBC insiders said 'Today' seized the ratings lead as the Peacock Network revels in GMA's blackout-driven slump.
Source: NBC

NBC insiders said 'Today' seized the ratings lead as the Peacock Network revels in GMA's blackout-driven slump.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, at the Peacock Network's 30 Rock, Today staffers are said to be gleefully watching the competition's collapse.

"GMA didn't just lose," an NBC insider said. "They handed Today the crown."

According to other sources, ABC News honchos are blaming the GMA ratings dip on its three‑week absence from YouTube and insist they haven't had a separate sit-down about the recent decline.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.