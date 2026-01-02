EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' Love Rat Amy Robach Sparks Rumors She Bought Her Own Engagement Ring — Because Future Husband T.J. Holmes is 'Notoriously Cheap'
Jan. 2 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Bride-to-be Amy Robach likely purchased her own engagement bling because fiance T.J. Holmes is "notoriously cheap," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Ring Reveals Everything
Speaking of the couple – who were axed from Good Morning America in early 2023 because of their workplace affair – an insider said: "Amy's net worth is around $50 million. TJ's is about $7 million. Everyone knows she's always had the bigger paycheck. The bigger severance. The bigger savings."
Another insider noted: "Amy wanted the fairytale. T.J. wanted the photo op. The ring looks like his taste and her budget."
Now, pals are worrying Robach may once again be paying – emotionally and financially.
"If she bought her own ring, it wouldn't be the first time she paid for love," one friend shared.
The couple announced the engagement news on their podcast in October, a month after he got down on one knee.
Holmes shared how Robach has been publicly wearing her massive ring in front of crowds of thousands of people, but nobody mentioned anything.
Robach added: I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ And it never happened."