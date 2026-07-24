Giuliana Rancic Fires Back at Ex Jerry O'Connell After Actor Revisits Their Nasty Split and Admits He Was a 'Terrible Boyfriend'

After O'Connell commented publicly on the breakup, Rancic hit back, seemingly frustrated at him for dredging up old drama decades later, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Giuliana Rancic admitted her relationship with Jerry O'Connell wasn't glamorous behind the scenes.

While Rancic, 51, is now happily married to Bill Rancic, she dated O'Connell, 52, up until 2004. He spoke publicly about their split while appearing on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, admitting they "broke up poorly."

"Let me take this moment to apologize to Giuliana Rancic – I'm not kidding – for being a terrible boyfriend," he said. "I was the worst. I wasn't the worst. ... I was just not a great boyfriend."

Nonetheless, Rancic wasn't happy to hear from her ex.

"Have you guys heard? Apparently my ex-boyfriend has been talking about our breakup publicly after 22 years," she said in a video on Instagram. "Hmm. Imagine that."