Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Seattle Man Arrested in Connection with Girlfriend Found Dead with Throat Slashed and Golf Ball in Mouth Inside Flooded Townhouse

Seattle Woman Found Dead in Home with Golf Ball in Her Mouth
Source: Seattle Police Department; Unsplash

Police arrived at the scene for a welfare check, but found a deceased woman with a slit throat, authorities said.

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man in Seattle has been arrested after police say they found his girlfriend dead with her throat cut and a golf ball in her mouth inside his flooded townhouse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 10, officers were asked to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Seattle’s Olympic Hills neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Article continues below advertisement
Seattle Woman Found Dead in Home with Golf Ball in Her Mouth
Source: MEGA

Neighbors of the suspect called 911 for a welfare check after seeing water come out of his home, officials said.

First responders found a dead female inside.

Officers said they then located and arrested a 25-year-old suspect, later identified as Andy Chu, according to court documents obtained by KOMO-TV.

Seattle Woman Found Dead in Home with Golf Ball in Her Mouth
Source: Dillion Downs

Ring video captures Andy Chu and the victim outside of the townhome.

The victim, Zoey Yun, who was in town from Hawaii and could be seen going into Chu’s residence with him on Aug. 9, according to authorities.

On Aug. 10, friends of Chu reportedly took him to the hospital due to a “crisis condition,” officials said. He allegedly told officials that he took ecstasy and smoked marijuana that day, police said.

Article continues below advertisement
Seattle Woman Found Dead in Home with Golf Ball in Her Mouth
Source: Dillion Downs

Chu is carrying grocery bags while he walks inside with the victim.

MORE ON:
crime

While Chu was at the hospital, he allegedly groped a nurse and hooked the back of her neck with his arm.

Court documents state neighbors of Chu initially reached out to their landlord on Aug. 10 after they saw water coming out of his home.

That is when first responders arrived for the welfare check and found Yun with “an ice pack on her throat and a small block behind her neck, supporting her head,” officials said.

Article continues below advertisement
Seattle Woman Found Dead in Home with Golf Ball in Her Mouth
Source: Dillion Downs

Later on, Chu can be seen leaving the townhome alone, cops said.

Authorities said the bathtub was filled with water and the sink had been left running. Yun also had a cut on her throat.

Yun reportedly had “possible dried blood on her arms, shoulders and chest as well as a granular substance covering these areas.”

When talking with investigators, police said, Chu allegedly said he “has a memory of choking her, twisting her neck, holding her down underwater in the tub.”

Article continues below advertisement

He then allegedly “tried several things to revive her including sprinkling the acai powder all over her [and] placing a ball similar to a golf ball in her mouth to fix her jaw.”

The medical examiner determined Yun died from asphyxia by homicide.

On Aug. 15, Chu was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree assault (for the incident with the nurse at the hospital), according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.