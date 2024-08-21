Seattle Man Arrested in Connection with Girlfriend Found Dead with Throat Slashed and Golf Ball in Mouth Inside Flooded Townhouse
A man in Seattle has been arrested after police say they found his girlfriend dead with her throat cut and a golf ball in her mouth inside his flooded townhouse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Around 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 10, officers were asked to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Seattle’s Olympic Hills neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.
First responders found a dead female inside.
Officers said they then located and arrested a 25-year-old suspect, later identified as Andy Chu, according to court documents obtained by KOMO-TV.
The victim, Zoey Yun, who was in town from Hawaii and could be seen going into Chu’s residence with him on Aug. 9, according to authorities.
On Aug. 10, friends of Chu reportedly took him to the hospital due to a “crisis condition,” officials said. He allegedly told officials that he took ecstasy and smoked marijuana that day, police said.
While Chu was at the hospital, he allegedly groped a nurse and hooked the back of her neck with his arm.
Court documents state neighbors of Chu initially reached out to their landlord on Aug. 10 after they saw water coming out of his home.
That is when first responders arrived for the welfare check and found Yun with “an ice pack on her throat and a small block behind her neck, supporting her head,” officials said.
Authorities said the bathtub was filled with water and the sink had been left running. Yun also had a cut on her throat.
Yun reportedly had “possible dried blood on her arms, shoulders and chest as well as a granular substance covering these areas.”
When talking with investigators, police said, Chu allegedly said he “has a memory of choking her, twisting her neck, holding her down underwater in the tub.”
He then allegedly “tried several things to revive her including sprinkling the acai powder all over her [and] placing a ball similar to a golf ball in her mouth to fix her jaw.”
The medical examiner determined Yun died from asphyxia by homicide.
On Aug. 15, Chu was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree assault (for the incident with the nurse at the hospital), according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.
