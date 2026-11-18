Audrey built her influence by staying true to herself and creating content around her genuine passions, rather than molding her life to fit social media expectations.

Over the past several decades, the role digital resources play in the average person’s life has changed dramatically. When the World Wide Web was first unveiled to the general public back in the early ‘90s, it was seen as little more than a tool; a potential extension of one’s own intentions and interests. Today, however, evolving technologies and platforms have integrated the online world into the real world in ways few, if any, people could have imagined in the ‘90s.

As a result, industries have shifted and entirely new roles have emerged. Chief among these is that of the influencer: a social media content creator. This is the role that Audrey currently inhabits, making content for thousands of viewers. However, she sees herself as more than a cog in the machine or a social media profile; she is an individual living her life beyond the feed, using this platform to bring her work to new audiences.