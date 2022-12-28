New Details: Boxer Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Allegedly Hit Woman With Closed Fist Leading To His Arrest
New details have emerged in the arrest of professional boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis in Parkland, Florida, on December 27.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Davis was arrested after Broward County officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 1:25 PM. The 28-year-old was charged with domestic violence battery, and RadarOnline.com has insight into the alleged incident.
According to the court documents, officers who responded to the domestic disturbance claimed that Davis "did actually and intentionally touch and strike" a woman.
The police report further alleged that the professional boxer used "a closed hand type slap," claiming it "caused an abrasion on the inside of her upper lip." The alleged altercation between Davis and the woman was said to have occurred "against her will."
After the woman reportedly suffered a hit to the right side of her head before escaping the residence to get help.
An hour after the alleged altercation between the unnamed woman and the boxer, Davis was arrested. The event was not the first time Davis has been arrested for domestic violence.
In 2020, the boxer was caught on video grabbing his ex-girlfriend (and the mother of his child) by the throat at a charity basketball game at the University of Miami. The shocking and disturbing video made its rounds on social media, which led to Davis turning himself over to authorities days later.
Davis was charged with domestic battery for the 2020 incident caught on camera. According to the arrest records, Davis' ex-girlfriend suffered an injury to her lip and jaw.
Davis was set to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7, 2023, in Washington D.C. It's unclear if the highly-anticipated event will move forward as scheduled.
Davis has 27 wins with zero losses and has held world championship titles in three weight classes.