German Teen Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Remote-Controlled Robot — as Device's Owner Filmed Incident, Police Say
Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Cologne, Germany, by a 4-foot-tall humanoid robot, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to the North Rhine-Westphalia Police Cologne (NRWPC) police statement, the robot touched the girl's buttocks and made thrusting moves against her on Sunday, October 11.
Alleged Assault Details
The teen was with her friends standing outside a fast-food restaurant on the corner of Palmstraße and Hohenzollernring when the robot approached her from behind between 11:45 pm and midnight.
The robot's 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old friend were filming the encounter and live-streaming it to social media, providing commentary. Officers confronted the teens and found the robot in the trunk of a Volkswagen, where the owner had stored it.
The Investigation Remains Open
Police are actively investigating the situation to see how the robot was operating at the time and whether someone was controlling it. They are looking into whether the intent was sexually motivated. Officers confiscated the robot, which was described as red and gold, and took the suspects' cell phones.
The robot seems to resemble Iron Man and was wearing a white tank and black pants with a gold chain. The model is a Chinese Unitree R1 Air, which is known for its lightweight build and agile mobility.
This Isn't the First Odd Encounter With the Robot
Another video online shows the robot escorted by two young men toward a group of women, hitting into them and giving a hug at nighttime on a busy street.
Men could be heard yelling at the robot before pulling it back after it made a punch-like thrusting motion at a woman.
Police Are Unfamiliar With This Type of Crime
According to a publication, Cologne police spokesman Christoph Bermel said the suspects have not yet been charged as they continue to examine whether the robot was being controlled live or had been preprogrammed.
The police say this type of incident is unusual. "We have not been aware of this phenomenon so far," Bermel said, noting it was "new territory for us."
Officers criticized inappropriate comments online, saying that joking about these incidents can worsen the impact on the victim.
"Some behaviors or comments under social media posts are not trivial at all, but can be a crossing of the line and, in the worst case, a criminal offense," they wrote on Facebook. "We don't want to stir up moralising, but today maybe just encourage some reflection. The personal freedom of others deserves respect."