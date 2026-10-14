German Teen Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Remote-Controlled Robot — as Device's Owner Filmed Incident, Police Say

According to a publication, Cologne police spokesman Christoph Bermel said the suspects have not yet been charged as they continue to examine whether the robot was being controlled live or had been preprogrammed.

The police say this type of incident is unusual. "We have not been aware of this phenomenon so far," Bermel said, noting it was "new territory for us."

Officers criticized inappropriate comments online, saying that joking about these incidents can worsen the impact on the victim.

"Some behaviors or comments under social media posts are not trivial at all, but can be a crossing of the line and, in the worst case, a criminal offense," they wrote on Facebook. "We don't want to stir up moralising, but today maybe just encourage some reflection. The personal freedom of others deserves respect."