Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > crime

German Teen Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Remote-Controlled Robot — as Device's Owner Filmed Incident, Police Say

Photo of suspected robot
Source: Cologne Police/Facebook

A remote-controlled robot sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl, according to police.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Cologne, Germany, by a 4-foot-tall humanoid robot, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to the North Rhine-Westphalia Police Cologne (NRWPC) police statement, the robot touched the girl's buttocks and made thrusting moves against her on Sunday, October 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Alleged Assault Details

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Unitree Robot
Source: @usrobotsystems/Instagram

The robot is a Chinese Unitree R1 Air.

Article continues below advertisement

The teen was with her friends standing outside a fast-food restaurant on the corner of Palmstraße and Hohenzollernring when the robot approached her from behind between 11:45 pm and midnight.

The robot's 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old friend were filming the encounter and live-streaming it to social media, providing commentary. Officers confronted the teens and found the robot in the trunk of a Volkswagen, where the owner had stored it.

Article continues below advertisement

The Investigation Remains Open

Photo of police car
Source: Unsplash

Police have not identified the victim or suspects.

Article continues below advertisement

Police are actively investigating the situation to see how the robot was operating at the time and whether someone was controlling it. They are looking into whether the intent was sexually motivated. Officers confiscated the robot, which was described as red and gold, and took the suspects' cell phones.

The robot seems to resemble Iron Man and was wearing a white tank and black pants with a gold chain. The model is a Chinese Unitree R1 Air, which is known for its lightweight build and agile mobility.

Article continues below advertisement

This Isn't the First Odd Encounter With the Robot

Videos of the robot performing actions against others are circulating online.
Source: @IntCyberDigest/x

Videos of the robot performing actions against others are circulating online.

Article continues below advertisement

Another video online shows the robot escorted by two young men toward a group of women, hitting into them and giving a hug at nighttime on a busy street.

Men could be heard yelling at the robot before pulling it back after it made a punch-like thrusting motion at a woman.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Reveals He Escaped Death After Near-Fatal Drug Overdoses and Credits Psychedelic 'Toad Venom' for Kicking the Habit

Collin Gosselin Memoir Details Abuse, Isolation Allegations By Kate Gosselin

The Biggest Bombshells From Collin Gosselin's New Book Revealed — From Shocking Abuse Allegations to Claims of Mom Kate's Secret Affair

Article continues below advertisement

Police Are Unfamiliar With This Type of Crime

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of police
Source: Unsplash

Police are investigating for sexual intent.

According to a publication, Cologne police spokesman Christoph Bermel said the suspects have not yet been charged as they continue to examine whether the robot was being controlled live or had been preprogrammed.

The police say this type of incident is unusual. "We have not been aware of this phenomenon so far," Bermel said, noting it was "new territory for us."

Officers criticized inappropriate comments online, saying that joking about these incidents can worsen the impact on the victim.

"Some behaviors or comments under social media posts are not trivial at all, but can be a crossing of the line and, in the worst case, a criminal offense," they wrote on Facebook. "We don't want to stir up moralising, but today maybe just encourage some reflection. The personal freedom of others deserves respect."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.