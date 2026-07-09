Doctor, 41, With 'Lust for Murder' Convicted in Killing 15 Patients With 'Deadly Cocktails of Sedatives' Sentenced to Life Behind Bars
July 9 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
A German palliative care doctor with a "lust for murder," according to prosecutors, has been sentenced to life in prison after being accused of killing 15 patients, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the proceedings, prosecutors revealed the 41-year-old, identified only as Johannes M., was suspected of having killed more than 70 other people.
Details of the Horrific Crimes
However, the disgraced doctor was only accused of murdering 15 people, 12 women and three men, between September 2021 and July 2024, using what was described as "deadly cocktails."
According to prosecutors, on at least five occasions, the doctor allegedly set fire to the victims' apartments to cover up his alleged grisly crimes.
Details of the horror were detailed in a statement released by the Berlin prosecutor's office, which noted the doctor allegedly "administered an anesthetic and a muscle relaxant to his patients without their knowledge or consent. The latter paralyzed the respiratory muscles, leading to respiratory arrest and death within minutes."
Earlier this week, the doctor had admitted that he had "killed people" and declared, "I despair at myself."
The Killer Doctor Speaks Out
According to reports, Johannes M. also said he was aware of "the extent of the suffering" he had caused. He also apologized for all the pain he had caused. Prosecutors noted the doctor appeared to have no motive for the killings, which included victims between the ages of 25 and 94 years old.
"The accused appears to have had no motive for killing the people other than the act of killing itself," prosecutors previously said.
Johannes M. was even accused of killing two patients on the same day, a 75-year-old man and then a 76-year-old woman just hours later. Prosecutors alleged the doctor had attempted to set fire to the crime scene to no avail.
Johannes M.'s world began to crumble around him after his suspicious behavior was called out by care services, leading to an investigation and an eventual arrest in August 2024.
'She Never Said Didn't Want to Live Anymore'
While the doctor will be rotting behind bars, the door is not closed, as prosecutors are currently investigating 76 other cases potentially tied back to him.
According to reports, Johannes M. is believed to have written his doctoral thesis on homicide, a paper which began with the words, "Why do people kill?"
Family members of some of Johannes M.'s alleged victims have since spoken out, including the mother of a 25-year-old woman who died in 2021.
"She never said she didn't want to live anymore," the grieving woman previously said.
Meanwhile, the son of a 72-year-old woman who died in 2024 said, "My mother wanted to keep on living," and revealed she had plans to go to the Baltic Sea with her sister.
The horrific alleged crimes of Johannes M. shook up social media, as one person on Reddit reacted, "He received the harshest sentence possible in Germany and will spend most likely the remainder of his life behind bars."
Another noted, "Medical people who believe they have the right to life and death on their patients. Awful. Those people are sick in their minds."