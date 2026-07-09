Doctor, 41, With 'Lust for Murder' Convicted in Killing 15 Patients With 'Deadly Cocktails of Sedatives' Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

However, the disgraced doctor was only accused of murdering 15 people, 12 women and three men, between September 2021 and July 2024, using what was described as "deadly cocktails."

According to prosecutors, on at least five occasions, the doctor allegedly set fire to the victims' apartments to cover up his alleged grisly crimes.

Details of the horror were detailed in a statement released by the Berlin prosecutor's office, which noted the doctor allegedly "administered an anesthetic and a muscle relaxant to his patients without their knowledge or consent. The latter paralyzed the respiratory muscles, leading to respiratory arrest and death within minutes."

Earlier this week, the doctor had admitted that he had "killed people" and declared, "I despair at myself."