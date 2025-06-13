EXCLUSIVE: Gerard Butler's Romance 'On Life Support' as Partner is 'Sick' of Waiting for Him to Propose

After over a decade together, sources claim Brown has grown frustrated with the 300 star, 55, and believes he is never going to ask for her hand in marriage .

Gerard Butler 's 11-year romance with interior designer Morgan Brown is said to be on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Morgan Brown should have realized long ago that Butler was not serious about settling down.

A friend of the actor revealed: "Gerard always used to say he wanted to settle down at 50 and start a family.

"But today, at 55, he's no closer to proposing to Morgan than he was five years ago."

Insiders further claimed the 54-year-old should have realized long ago that the Scottish actor was never serious about marriage.

Butler and Brown have been on-again, off-again since they were first romantically linked in 2014.