EXCLUSIVE: Gerard Butler's Romance 'On Life Support' as Partner is 'Sick' of Waiting for Him to Propose
Gerard Butler's 11-year romance with interior designer Morgan Brown is said to be on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After over a decade together, sources claim Brown has grown frustrated with the 300 star, 55, and believes he is never going to ask for her hand in marriage.
Tired of Waiting
A friend of the actor revealed: "Gerard always used to say he wanted to settle down at 50 and start a family.
"But today, at 55, he's no closer to proposing to Morgan than he was five years ago."
Insiders further claimed the 54-year-old should have realized long ago that the Scottish actor was never serious about marriage.
Butler and Brown have been on-again, off-again since they were first romantically linked in 2014.
On-Again, Off-Again
Two years into the relationship, they split for the first time in 2016. They reconciled only to break up again in 2020 and later reunited in 2022.
The pal added: "It's been a roller coaster for Morgan, who has been focusing on her L.A. interior design business. She doesn't date and instead waits around for Gerry to pop into town or ask her to join him on set somewhere.
"She's not willing to put her life on hold any longer and wants to move on."
'She Deserved Better'
Sources said before he started dating Brown, the Angel Has Fallen star packed his dating calendar with A-list ladies, including Cameron Diaz, Rosario Dawson, and Naomi Campbell.
The insiders further speculated that Butler will realize one day what he had in Brown and will regret not proposing to her.
They added: "She was a great girl and great to him. She deserved better."
Over the course of their relationship, the couple has given fans whiplash with their frequent breakups and makeups.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Butler's commitment fears have long plagued the relationship.
When their romance was on thin ice in 2015, an insider said at the time: "Gerard is driving Morgan crazy with his mixed signals.
"Gerard thinks at his age, he's still not sure if marriage will ever be something he wants."
United Front
As speculation over the status of their relationship grows, the pair put on a united front for the Los Angeles premiere of the actor's latest film, How to Train Your Dragon, on June 7.
Brown accompanied Butler on the red carpet and wore a body-hugging light brown dress, which she accessorized with gold jewelry and matching strappy gold heels. Butler donned a fitted blue suit and matching tie for the occasion.
The pair stopped to pose for photographers, making silly faces as they hugged one around and flexed their guns.
Before the movie premiere, Butler and Brown were seen together at actor Oliver Trevena's birthday party.